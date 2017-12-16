NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, news: Carmelo Anthony back in New York

Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores and highlights from around the league

With eight games on the schedule, including Carmelo Anthony's return to New York, it should be an exciting night in the Association.

Let's get into it.

Carmelo Anthony returns to Madison Square Garden

For the first time since the 2010-11 season, Melo will enter MSG as an opponent on Saturday night when his Thunder take on the Knicks. Heading into the game, Carmelo said he expects it to be an emotional night. "How could I not miss New York," he told reporters.

  • Steven Adams will not play in the Thunder's game against the Knicks Saturday. He sustained a concussion on Friday night against the Sixers. 
  • The Grizzlies will be without Chandler Parsons Saturday against the Celtics. The oft-injured forward is taking the game off for rest.
  • Orlando's Aaron Gordon has a strained calf, and will not play on Sunday against the Pistons. He will, however, be with the team for their two-game road trip. 
  • Stephen Curry, who has been out with a sprained ankle, went through shooting drills at 75 percent on Saturday. According to a report from Anthony Slater, he had "no noticeable hitch" on his ankle. 
