NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, news: Carmelo Anthony back in New York

With eight games on the schedule, including Carmelo Anthony's return to New York, it should be an exciting night in the Association.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Dec. 16

All times Eastern

Carmelo Anthony returns to Madison Square Garden

For the first time since the 2010-11 season, Melo will enter MSG as an opponent on Saturday night when his Thunder take on the Knicks. Heading into the game, Carmelo said he expects it to be an emotional night. "How could I not miss New York," he told reporters.

And-ones: