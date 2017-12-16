NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, news: Carmelo returns to NYC; LeBron gets triple-double

With eight games on the schedule, including Carmelo Anthony's return to New York, it was an exciting night in the Association.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Dec. 16

Knicks honor Carmelo Anthony in return to MSG, but Thunder lose badly

For the first time since the 2010-11 season, Melo entered MSG as an opponent on Saturday night. Heading into the game, Carmelo said he expected it to be an emotional night, and the Knicks wasted no time making sure that was the case. Before introducing Carmelo, the Knicks honored him with a tribute video.

The @nyknicks introduce @carmeloanthony at Madison Square Garden for the first time since he joined the @okcthunder. pic.twitter.com/YgZSFXsSCg — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2017

Carmelo finished with just 12 points, however, as the Thunder -- likely worn down from their triple-overtime win against the Sixers on Friday night -- lost to the Knicks by 15. After the game, Melo took some time to catch up with his old teammates.

LeBron finishes an incredible lefty alley-oop, then gets 60th career triple-double

Late in the first quarter against the Jazz, the Cavaliers got out on a fast break, but things weren't looking so good. LeBron was struggled to get the ball under control at first, and then he looked to have overrun Jeff Green's lob. However, LeBron hung in the air, then reached his left hand out and flushed home the alley-oop in incredible fashion.

The dunk was good for two of LeBron's 29 points on the night. He also finished with 11 rebounds and 10 assists, giving him his second-straight triple-double, and the 60th triple-double of his career. With it, he moved into sole possession of sixth place all-time for triple-doubles, ahead of Larry Bird.

Rockets win 13th in a row

The Houston Rockets continued to their brilliant run of form, winning their 13th game in a row on Saturday night, beating the Bucks 115-111. It moved their league-best record to 24-4. As per usual, it was James Harden and Chris Paul leading the way. The dynamic duo combined for 56 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

In addition to a 13th straight win, CP3 also stayed undefeated as a Rocket. The team has won all 14 games in which he's suited up for them. According to Elias Sports, Paul is the first player to accomplish such a feat since starters were noted in the box score.

Chris Paul is the first player to start and win his first 14 games with a new team since starters were first indicated on box scores (1970-71), according to @EliasSports. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 17, 2017

Manu Ginobili's game-winner caps amazing Spurs comeback

The Spurs went on a 13-0 run to close the game against the Mavericks, finally pulling ahead in the closing seconds thanks to a game-winning layup from Manu Ginobili. The ageless one had 12 points in the victory, and was one of seven different Spurs to finish with at least nine points.

G I N O B I L I ‼️



He wins it for SAS.@spurs close out on 13-0 run, beat @dallasmavs 98-96. pic.twitter.com/l14yghfaXW — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2017

Russell Westbrook hammers one home

Westbrook attacked the rack with ferocity in the third quarter against the Knicks, hammering home one of his patented ferocious dunks.

Giannis soars for the slam

There aren't many players who can do the things Giannis Antetokounmpo does on the court. And he made that clear again on Saturday night, taking off from the dotted circle inside the free-throw line to soar for a one-hand slam.

Michael Beasley goes off for 30 points to lead Knicks over Thunder

The Knicks were without Kristaps Porzingis on Saturday night, but that was no problem, even with the Thunder in town. That's because Michael Beasley was ready to put on a show. He was a truly a "walking bucket" in this one, pouring in a game-high 30 points.

Josh Richardson drops career-high 28 in Heat win over Clippers

The Heat squeaked out a five-point victory over the Clippers thanks to a big performance from Richardson. The young guard put up a career-high 28 to lead the Heat to the win. He went 10-16 from the field, including 6-8 from 3-point land.

The @MiamiHEAT take it at home behind 28 points from Josh Richardson! pic.twitter.com/UdrZlR17uC — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2017

Montrezl Harrell throws it down with authority

The young Clippers big man went careening down the lane against the Heat, and then powered his way to the rim for a rim-rocking slam.

Grown man dunk from Montrezl! pic.twitter.com/BBDVetBKqH — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2017

And-ones: