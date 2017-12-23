NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, news: Lakers' Kuzma looks to extend streak
It's the last night of games before Christmas and that means a bunch of NBA action
With Christmas around the corner and everybody off Sunday, we've got a heavy slate of games Saturday.
NBA scores for Saturday 23, 2017
All times Eastern
- Raptors 102, 76ers 86 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers 9:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Kuzma tries to continue the streak
Kyle Kuzma is playing out of his mind lately. He has had three straight games of 25 points or more and he's the first Lakers rookie to do that since Jerry West. Los Angeles hasn't won many games, but it keeps games close and Kuzma has been a huge reason for why that is. He'll try to keep it up Saturday against Portland.
Kyrie swerving
The Celtics' point guard and dribbling machine started putting on a show early against the Bulls. First, he went behind his back to fool Lauri Markkanen.
Then he lost Kris Dunn with an incredible dribbling display.
Paul George says "no!"
The Thunder forward showed off his athleticism in the second quarter against the Jazz, rising high into the air for the lefty rejection.
Pacers' big men dunking all over the Nets
Indiana's frontcourt had their dunking shoes on on Saturday night. First, Domantas Sabonis threw down the big lefty slam.
Then, Myles Turner attacked the rack for the emphatic throw down.
Norman Powell puts exclamation point on Raptors' victory
The Raptors had their win over the Sixers all wrapped up in the closing minutes, but Norman Powell made sure to put an exclamation point on the victory when he soared for an impressive one-hand slam.
And-ones:
- Nikola Vucevic had to leave the Magic's game against the Wizards early, and the team announced that he had suffered a fractured first metacarpal.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for the Bucks against the Hornets. He is dealing with knee soreness.
- The Trail Blazers will once again be without Damian Lillard on Saturday night due to a hamstring strain.
- Kemba Walker (head contusion) and Dwight Howard (finger dislocation) will attempt to play for the Hornets against the Bucks.
- Jaylen Brown will be back in the lineup for the Celtics against the Bulls after missing Thursday night's game with achilles soreness.
- Kawhi Leonard will not play for the Spurs against the Kings, as the team is being cautious with his return from a quad injury.
- De'Aaron Fox will miss at least two weeks with a partial tear in his quad.
- C.J. Miles is missing extended time due to an infection from oral surgery.
