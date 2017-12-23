NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, news: Lakers' Kuzma looks to extend streak

With Christmas around the corner and everybody off Sunday, we've got a heavy slate of games Saturday.

NBA scores for Saturday 23, 2017

All times Eastern

Kuzma tries to continue the streak

Kyle Kuzma is playing out of his mind lately. He has had three straight games of 25 points or more and he's the first Lakers rookie to do that since Jerry West. Los Angeles hasn't won many games, but it keeps games close and Kuzma has been a huge reason for why that is. He'll try to keep it up Saturday against Portland.

Kyrie swerving

The Celtics' point guard and dribbling machine started putting on a show early against the Bulls. First, he went behind his back to fool Lauri Markkanen.

Irving crosses up the defense and finds Baynes for the easy bucket! pic.twitter.com/MAFbOdv8eF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2017

Then he lost Kris Dunn with an incredible dribbling display.

Paul George says "no!"

The Thunder forward showed off his athleticism in the second quarter against the Jazz, rising high into the air for the lefty rejection.

Pacers' big men dunking all over the Nets

Indiana's frontcourt had their dunking shoes on on Saturday night. First, Domantas Sabonis threw down the big lefty slam.

Then, Myles Turner attacked the rack for the emphatic throw down.

Norman Powell puts exclamation point on Raptors' victory

The Raptors had their win over the Sixers all wrapped up in the closing minutes, but Norman Powell made sure to put an exclamation point on the victory when he soared for an impressive one-hand slam.

