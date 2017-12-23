NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, news: Victor Oladipo comes up big again for Pacers

With Christmas around the corner and everybody off Sunday, we had a heavy slate of games Saturday.

NBA scores for Saturday 23, 2017

Kyrie (Sw)Irving leads Celtics over Bulls



The Celtics' point guard and dribbling machine started putting on a show early against the Bulls. First, he went behind his back to fool Lauri Markkanen.

Irving crosses up the defense and finds Baynes for the easy bucket! pic.twitter.com/MAFbOdv8eF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 24, 2017

Then he lost Kris Dunn with an incredible dribbling display.

Irving finished the game with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and added seven assists as the Celtics beat the Bulls, 117-92.

Victor Oladipo has another big night for Pacers

The Pacers' new franchise player stood out again, dropping 38 points on 13-of-23 shooting to lead the Pacers to a 123-119 overtime win over the Nets. It was the second time in the past three games that Oladipo finished with 38 points, and his fifth 30-point game in December.

Paul George says "no!"

Thunder forward Paul George showed off his athleticism in the second quarter against the Jazz, rising high into the air for the lefty rejection. George finished with 26 points, five rebounds, and six steals in the Thunder's road win.

Warriors ice-cold from downtown, 11-game winning streak snapped by Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors had their worst 3-point shooting performance since Steve Kerr took over as head coach, going just 3-27 from downtown. Unsurprisingly, that kind of shooting wasn't good enough, and their 11-game winning streak was snapped by the Nuggets.

Golden State was 3–for-27 from beyond the arc in the loss to Denver. It’s the Warriors' worst 3-point percentage under Steve Kerr (since 2014-15). — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 24, 2017

The Nuggets used a balanced attack to secure the victory, with five players scoring at least 14 points.

Anthony Davis gets the volleyball spike block

AD looked like he was playing a different sport in the second quarter against the Heat, as he rose up and spiked Wayne Ellington's shot attempt back into the ground. Davis finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four blocks, and three assists as the Pelicans beat the Heat, 109-94.

Anthony Davis with the DENIAL!



The @PelicansNBA lead the @MiamiHEAT 56-53 at the break. E'Twaun Moore has 13 PTS. Boogie is up to 8 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST.#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/4A23nyFazo — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Russell Westbrook records 11th triple-double of the season

Westbrook had another big night for the Thunder, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. His 11th triple-double of the season helped the Thunder pick up their fourth win in a row as they beat the Jazz, 103-89.

.@russwest44 posts 27 PTS, 10 REB & 10 AST to give the @okcthunder a 103-89 win over the Jazz! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/h7lNLHkYCb — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 24, 2017

Jimmy Butler drops 32 points to lead Timberwolves

The Wolves picked up a third-straight win on Saturday night, moving to 20-13 on the season with their 115-106 victory over the Suns. As per usual, Jimmy Butler lead the way, finishing with 32 points and six rebounds.

Jimmy Butler scores 32 PTS and grabs 6 REBS to lead the @Timberwolves to the W!#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/QJoSgOXlLI — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Pau Gasol gets 10th career triple-double in Spurs' win over Kings

After a big second quarter gave them a double-double lead at the break, the Spurs cruised to a 108-99 victory over the Kings, and they did so thanks in part to a big night from Pau Gasol. The veteran recorded his 10th career triple-double, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.

PAU, PAU, PAU 💥@paugasol has notched his 10th career triple-double! pic.twitter.com/acaPQvbcA3 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 24, 2017

Jerian Grant hits a third-quarter buzzer beater from his knees

If Jerian Grant ever needs a job opportunity after his NBA career is over, he should call up the Harlem Globetrotters. The "buzzer beater from the knees" seems like a shot that would fit well in the Globetrotters' playbook.

That's one way to beat the buzzer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Swznggpsdi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2017

Dwight Howard's big double-double key as Hornets beat Bucks

The Hornets lost to the Bucks on Friday night, but they got their revenge on Saturday, beating a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks, 111-106. Dwight Howard was the key to the Hornets' victory, finishing with a monster 21-point, 16-rebound performance.

Dwight Howard put together a big performance in the @hornets win, scoring 21 PTS and grabbing 16 REB!#BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/3xffeK3Kyj — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Pacers' big men dunk all over the Nets

Indiana's frontcourt had their dunking shoes on on Saturday night. First, Domantas Sabonis threw down the big lefty slam.

Then, Myles Turner attacked the rack for the emphatic throw-down.

Schroder's late 3 lifts Hawks over Mavs

The Atlanta Hawks picked up just their eighth win of the season, and they did it thanks to Dennis Schroder. The point tied his career high with 33 points, and also finished with seven assists. Most importantly, however, he hit a late 3-pointer that put the Hawks ahead for good.

Dennis Schroder ties his career-high with 33 PTS to go with 7 AST, and helps the @ATLHawks pull out the W!#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/BGVxFyGNO1 — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

Norman Powell puts exclamation point on Raptors' victory

The Raptors had their win over the Sixers all wrapped up in the closing minutes, but Norman Powell made sure to put an exclamation point on the victory when he soared for an impressive one-hand slam.

