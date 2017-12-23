NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, news: Victor Oladipo comes up big again for Pacers
It's the last night of games before Christmas and that means a bunch of NBA action
With Christmas around the corner and everybody off Sunday, we had a heavy slate of games Saturday.
NBA scores for Saturday 23, 2017
- Raptors 102, 76ers 86 (Box Score)
- Hornets 111, Bucks 106 (Box Score)
- Pacers 123, Nets 119 (OT) (Box Score)
- Wizards 130, Magic 103 (Box Score)
- Hawks 112, Mavericks 107 (Box Score)
- Celtics 117, Bulls 92 (Box Score)
- Pelicans 109, Heat 94 (Box Score)
- Grizzlies 115, Clippers 112 (Box Score)
- Thunder 103, Jazz 89 (Box Score)
- Nuggets 96, Warriors 81 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 115, Suns 106 (Box Score)
- Trail Blazers 95, Lakers 92 (Box Score)
- Spurs 108, Kings 99 (Box Score)
Kyrie (Sw)Irving leads Celtics over Bulls
The Celtics' point guard and dribbling machine started putting on a show early against the Bulls. First, he went behind his back to fool Lauri Markkanen.
Then he lost Kris Dunn with an incredible dribbling display.
Irving finished the game with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and added seven assists as the Celtics beat the Bulls, 117-92.
Victor Oladipo has another big night for Pacers
The Pacers' new franchise player stood out again, dropping 38 points on 13-of-23 shooting to lead the Pacers to a 123-119 overtime win over the Nets. It was the second time in the past three games that Oladipo finished with 38 points, and his fifth 30-point game in December.
Paul George says "no!"
Thunder forward Paul George showed off his athleticism in the second quarter against the Jazz, rising high into the air for the lefty rejection. George finished with 26 points, five rebounds, and six steals in the Thunder's road win.
Warriors ice-cold from downtown, 11-game winning streak snapped by Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors had their worst 3-point shooting performance since Steve Kerr took over as head coach, going just 3-27 from downtown. Unsurprisingly, that kind of shooting wasn't good enough, and their 11-game winning streak was snapped by the Nuggets.
The Nuggets used a balanced attack to secure the victory, with five players scoring at least 14 points.
Anthony Davis gets the volleyball spike block
AD looked like he was playing a different sport in the second quarter against the Heat, as he rose up and spiked Wayne Ellington's shot attempt back into the ground. Davis finished with 17 points, six rebounds, four blocks, and three assists as the Pelicans beat the Heat, 109-94.
Russell Westbrook records 11th triple-double of the season
Westbrook had another big night for the Thunder, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. His 11th triple-double of the season helped the Thunder pick up their fourth win in a row as they beat the Jazz, 103-89.
Jimmy Butler drops 32 points to lead Timberwolves
The Wolves picked up a third-straight win on Saturday night, moving to 20-13 on the season with their 115-106 victory over the Suns. As per usual, Jimmy Butler lead the way, finishing with 32 points and six rebounds.
Pau Gasol gets 10th career triple-double in Spurs' win over Kings
After a big second quarter gave them a double-double lead at the break, the Spurs cruised to a 108-99 victory over the Kings, and they did so thanks in part to a big night from Pau Gasol. The veteran recorded his 10th career triple-double, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Jerian Grant hits a third-quarter buzzer beater from his knees
If Jerian Grant ever needs a job opportunity after his NBA career is over, he should call up the Harlem Globetrotters. The "buzzer beater from the knees" seems like a shot that would fit well in the Globetrotters' playbook.
Dwight Howard's big double-double key as Hornets beat Bucks
The Hornets lost to the Bucks on Friday night, but they got their revenge on Saturday, beating a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks, 111-106. Dwight Howard was the key to the Hornets' victory, finishing with a monster 21-point, 16-rebound performance.
Pacers' big men dunk all over the Nets
Indiana's frontcourt had their dunking shoes on on Saturday night. First, Domantas Sabonis threw down the big lefty slam.
Then, Myles Turner attacked the rack for the emphatic throw-down.
Schroder's late 3 lifts Hawks over Mavs
The Atlanta Hawks picked up just their eighth win of the season, and they did it thanks to Dennis Schroder. The point tied his career high with 33 points, and also finished with seven assists. Most importantly, however, he hit a late 3-pointer that put the Hawks ahead for good.
Norman Powell puts exclamation point on Raptors' victory
The Raptors had their win over the Sixers all wrapped up in the closing minutes, but Norman Powell made sure to put an exclamation point on the victory when he soared for an impressive one-hand slam.
And-ones:
- Draymond Green fell on his elbow in Saturday night's loss, but the X-rays came back negative, and he should play on Christmas.
- Nikola Vucevic had to leave the Magic's game against the Wizards early, and the team announced that he had suffered a fractured first metacarpal.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play for the Bucks against the Hornets. He is dealing with knee soreness.
- The Trail Blazers will once again be without Damian Lillard on Saturday night due to a hamstring strain.
- Kemba Walker (head contusion) and Dwight Howard (finger dislocation) will attempt to play for the Hornets against the Bucks.
- Jaylen Brown will be back in the lineup for the Celtics against the Bulls after missing Thursday night's game with achilles soreness.
- Kawhi Leonard will not play for the Spurs against the Kings, as the team is being cautious with his return from a quad injury.
- De'Aaron Fox will miss at least two weeks with a partial tear in his quad.
- C.J. Miles is missing extended time due to an infection from oral surgery.
-
