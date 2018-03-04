NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Rockets beat Celtics for 15th straight win

With seven games on the docket this Saturday, it's a bit of a slow night in the NBA. However, just by glancing at the schedule, it should be clear there will be no shortage of quality action.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, March 3

All times Eastern

Rockets come back to beat Celtics

If this was a preview of the NBA Finals, we're in for a treat. The Rockets came back late to beat the Celtics for their 15th straight win, in one of the best games of the year. James Harden finished with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Eric Gordon led all scorers with 29 points.

Lonzo stays hot as Lakers win fifth straight

Lonzo Ball continued his torrid shooting since coming back from a knee injury, knocking down six of his 10 3-point attempts in a comeback win over the Spurs. That's five straight wins for the Lakers.

.@ZO2_ caught 🔥 from 👌 to lead the @Lakers to a comeback win over the Spurs! pic.twitter.com/mQOAU5y1eI — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 4, 2018

Russ swats Dame at the rim

In a battle of two of the best point guards in the NBA, Russell Westbrook had Damian Lillard's number on this play.

Nance posterizes Plumlee

Oh my goodness, Larry Nance. Not only did he dunk all over Mason Plumlee, but he also pointed at him afterwards. You win this round, Larry.

Kyrie with the sweet dish

Kyrie Irving sure knows what to do with the basketball. He put on a mini-show and finished the play with a nice assist to Al Horford.

Hezonja with the windmill

Mario Hezonja decided to get a little fancy on the wide-open fast break for the Magic.

Mario Hezonja gets into space for the windmill flush!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/UROCMCTYMy — NBA (@NBA) March 4, 2018





And-Ones: