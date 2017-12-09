NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Rockets shoot for nine straight wins
Houston is hot right now and it's looking to make it nine straight wins
Welcome back NBA fans, sports fans and those who just want to party. There's 10 NBA games this Saturday beginning with an early matinee and stretching into the evening.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Dec. 9
- Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers 3:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Charlotte Hornets 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at at Chicago Bulls 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Milwaukee Bucks 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers 10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rockets go for nine in a row
Nobody in basketball has been hotter than the Rockets. They're undefeated since Chris Paul returned from injury and they're blowing teams out with regularity. James Harden is a scoring machine and he's daring people to pass over him on MVP yet again. They'll be looking to make it nine wins in a row against the surprisingly strong defense of the the Trail Blazers.
And-ones:
- Joel Embiid and TJ McConnell are both out for the 76ers matchup with the Cavaliers. Dario Saric is questionable.
- Aaron Gordon will not play for the Magic against the Hawks due to a concussion
-
Walton ignoring criticism from LaVar
LaVar recently criticized Walton for how he has been using his son, Lonzo
-
Dirk still getting it done for Mavericks
Even in Year 20, Nowitzki is still an integral part of the Mavericks, and a joy to watch
-
Grizzlies' Gasol calls out teammates
The Grizzlies have lost 13 of their last 14 games after falling to the Raptors Friday nigh...
-
Clippers vs. Wizards odds, picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated Wizards-Clippers 10,000 times, with some surprising...
-
Lakers' Lopez gets his cat out of fire
The fires in Southern California made the Lakers vet decide to send the cat for shelter
-
Chris Bosh's mom a suspect in drug raid
No arrest has been made but a large amount of drug paraphernalia was found in a raid on Bosh's...
Add a Comment