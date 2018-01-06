NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Stephen Curry's 45 lead Warriors past Clips

The NBA has an eight-game slate on tap for Saturday, starting with a matinee in Los Angeles. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 6

All times Eastern

Curry scores 45 ... in three quarters

Steph Curry got off to a hot start and never looked back. He scored 45 points in 30 minutes, including a career-high 15 free throws. The only thing that stopped him was the Warriors building such a big lead that he didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Griffin exits with scary injury

Blake Griffin caught an elbow from Warriors center JaVale McGee and stayed on the floor for several minutes afterwards. Griffin's hand could be seen trembling while he was on the floor, but he was able to walk off the court under his own power. He was diagnosed with a concussion and the Clippers announced that he would not return to the game.

Durant out again for Warriors

The Warriors just can't seem to keep everyone on the court at the same time. Stephen Curry has been back for three games, but now Kevin Durant will miss his second straight with a calf strain. In their last game without him, Golden State beat the Rockets, 125-114. Despite the plethora of ailments listed on the Warriors' injury report, it appears that Durant will be the only one not to suit up.

Steph gets cooking early

At one point in the first quarter, Steph Curry was outscoring the Clippers, 17-16. Needless to say, he was feeling it.

