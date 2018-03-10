NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Thunder, Spurs battle for playoff position

Welcome to another NBA Saturday night. We'll be right here bringing you all the news, notes, scores and highlights from all five games on the docket.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, March 10

All times Eastern

Thunder, Spurs meet in prime-time battle with playoff implications

The Thunder and Spurs are two of the many teams battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference with every game they play. Entering Saturday night's contest, the two are tied for fifth place though the Spurs have the edge at the moment due to percentage points. There's still a month left in the regular season, but here are the stakes for this matchup: The loser will be just one game up on the 10th-place Jazz, while the winner will be only half a game behind the Pelicans for fourth.

And-ones: