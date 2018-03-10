NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Thunder, Spurs battle for playoff position
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Saturday night in the NBA
Welcome to another NBA Saturday night. We'll be right here bringing you all the news, notes, scores and highlights from all five games on the docket.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, March 10
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Suns at Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Thunder, Spurs meet in prime-time battle with playoff implications
The Thunder and Spurs are two of the many teams battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference with every game they play. Entering Saturday night's contest, the two are tied for fifth place though the Spurs have the edge at the moment due to percentage points. There's still a month left in the regular season, but here are the stakes for this matchup: The loser will be just one game up on the 10th-place Jazz, while the winner will be only half a game behind the Pelicans for fourth.
And-ones:
- Jaylen Brown suffered a concussion, but avoided structural damage from his fall. He could be out for up to a week.
- Devin Booker will be out against the Hornets due to a triceps injury.
- Gordon Hayward is still holding out hope to play this season.
- The Bucks are reportedly signing former first-round draft pick Brandon Jennings to a 10-day contract.
- Damian Lillard proclaims the Trail Blazers are the "real deal" after win over Warriors on Friday night.
- Lakers' Luke Walton and Lonzo Ball are fed up with Jamal Murray's late-game antics.
