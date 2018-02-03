NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Chris Paul, Rockets jolt LeBron, Cavaliers

It was an exciting day of hoops on another NBA Saturday.

NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 3

All times Eastern

Rockets embarrass Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have been in shambles lately, but they had a chance to redeem themselves with a strong performance in their primetime matchup with the Rockets. Instead, it was more of the same, as Chris Paul and Co. came into Cleveland and embarrassed the Cavs. Paul finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, moving into ninth place all-time in assists in the process.

Chris Paul scores 22 PTS and dishes 11 AST to lead the @HoustonRockets to their fourth straight win!#Rockets pic.twitter.com/aWaHnAB5i4 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2018

Pistons stay undefeated with Griffin

Andre Drummond had another 20-20 night, finishing with 23 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, as the Pistons beat the Heat to stay undefeated since getting Blake Griffin. Speaking of Griffin, he struggled shooting, but he contributed in all aspects of the game, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He also made a few highlight reel plays.

Barton leads Nuggets past Warriors

Will Barton scored 25 points and added five rebounds and four assists as the Nuggets defeated the best team in the NBA. The Warriors looked to be cruising to another win, but the Nuggets outscored them by 13 points in the fourth quarter to win 115-108.

Will Barton scores 25 PTS to help the @nuggets pull out the win!#DubNation 108 / #MileHighBasketball 115 pic.twitter.com/PfMzb6UR3C — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2018

Rubio goes off, leads Jazz to fifth straight win

Ricky Rubio put on a show against the Spurs, pouring in 34 points and dishing out nine assists to lead the Jazz to their fifth straight win as they try to get back into playoff contention.

Make it 5⃣ straight games!



Ricky Rubio scores 34 PTS and dishes 9 AST to lead the @utahjazz to the win!#TakeNote 120 / #GoSpursGo 111 pic.twitter.com/vgq3Q9t233 — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2018

Stars on display as Timberwolves, Pelicans duel in Minneapolis

The Timberwolves picked up a 118-107 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday night, and the fans certainly got their money's worth. Jimmy Butler dropped 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Anthony Davis finished with 38 points and nine rebounds. And then there was Karl-Anthony Towns, who had himself 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Harris looks strong in Clippers debut

Tobias Harris impressed in his debut for the Clippers on Saturday afternoon. Traded to the Clips along with Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic, Harris immediately made himself at home in the Staples Center. He put up 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting to help the Clippers to a 113-103 victory. Bradley, meanwhile, added eight points and four assists. Marjanovic did not play.

Tobias Harris goes for 24 PTS and the W in his first game with the @LAClippers!#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/Iq5Mxyj02X — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2018

Aldridge says no



Props to Alec Burks for the confidence to go up and try to dunk on LaMarcus Aldridge, but this one was never happening.

Pacers put on a show in win over Sixers



The Pacers picked up an impressive and important victory on Saturday night, beating the Sixers, 100-92. And they did it in style, making a number of fantastic plays.

Lance Stephenson hits Thaddeus Young with a perfect touchdown pass... and gives a shoutout to the #Eagles?

The #Pacers and #Sixers are on FSI and FSGO right now. pic.twitter.com/BmpvGGH5DM — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 4, 2018

And-ones:

