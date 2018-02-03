NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Chris Paul, Rockets jolt LeBron, Cavaliers
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
It was an exciting day of hoops on another NBA Saturday.
NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 3
All times Eastern
- Clippers 113, Bulls 103 (Box Score)
- Wizards 115, Magic 98 (Box Score)
- Pistons 111, Heat 107 (Box Score)
- Pacers 100, Sixers 92 (Box Score)
- Rockets 120, Cavaliers 88 (Box Score)
- Jazz 120, Spurs 111 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 118, Pelicans 107 (Box Score)
- Nuggets 115, Warriors 108 (Box Score)
- Mavericks 106, Kings 96 (Box Score)
Rockets embarrass Cavaliers
The Cavaliers have been in shambles lately, but they had a chance to redeem themselves with a strong performance in their primetime matchup with the Rockets. Instead, it was more of the same, as Chris Paul and Co. came into Cleveland and embarrassed the Cavs. Paul finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, moving into ninth place all-time in assists in the process.
Pistons stay undefeated with Griffin
Andre Drummond had another 20-20 night, finishing with 23 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, as the Pistons beat the Heat to stay undefeated since getting Blake Griffin. Speaking of Griffin, he struggled shooting, but he contributed in all aspects of the game, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He also made a few highlight reel plays.
Barton leads Nuggets past Warriors
Will Barton scored 25 points and added five rebounds and four assists as the Nuggets defeated the best team in the NBA. The Warriors looked to be cruising to another win, but the Nuggets outscored them by 13 points in the fourth quarter to win 115-108.
Rubio goes off, leads Jazz to fifth straight win
Ricky Rubio put on a show against the Spurs, pouring in 34 points and dishing out nine assists to lead the Jazz to their fifth straight win as they try to get back into playoff contention.
Stars on display as Timberwolves, Pelicans duel in Minneapolis
The Timberwolves picked up a 118-107 victory over the Pelicans on Saturday night, and the fans certainly got their money's worth. Jimmy Butler dropped 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and Anthony Davis finished with 38 points and nine rebounds. And then there was Karl-Anthony Towns, who had himself 22 points and 16 rebounds.
Harris looks strong in Clippers debut
Tobias Harris impressed in his debut for the Clippers on Saturday afternoon. Traded to the Clips along with Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic, Harris immediately made himself at home in the Staples Center. He put up 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting to help the Clippers to a 113-103 victory. Bradley, meanwhile, added eight points and four assists. Marjanovic did not play.
Aldridge says no
Props to Alec Burks for the confidence to go up and try to dunk on LaMarcus Aldridge, but this one was never happening.
Pacers put on a show in win over Sixers
The Pacers picked up an impressive and important victory on Saturday night, beating the Sixers, 100-92. And they did it in style, making a number of fantastic plays.
And-ones:
- Aaron Gordon did not play for the Magic against the Wizards. The forward is dealing with a hip injury.
- Hassan Whiteside is sick and missed the Heat's matchup with the new-look Pistons.
- Even after picking up Greg Monroe, the Celtics are reportedly in pursuit of Tyreke Evans or Lou Williams to help their offense.
- Emeka Okafor is making his return to the NBA. The veteran big man is reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Pelicans. He has not played in the league since 2013.
