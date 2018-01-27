NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Curry, Warriors take on Celtics
We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from Saturday's NBA action
There are seven games on the NBA schedule for Saturday, but none bigger than the defending champion Warriors taking on the Celtics, owners of the best record in the Eastern Conference. Keep it right here for the latest scores, highlights and updates from Saturday's games.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 27
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Brooklyn Nets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Best in the West vs. Best in the East
It's not often you get to see the best team in each conference play against each other, so Saturday's prime time national TV matchup between the Warriors and Celtics should be a great one. The Warriors come in hot, winners of eight of their last 10 games, while the Celtics have sputtered a bit, going 6-4 over their last 10 games. The most notable matchup will be a battle of All-Star point guards -- Stephen Curry vs. Kyrie Irving.
And-ones
- Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley will have season-ending heel surgery as the Grizzlies focus on developing "young talent."
- The Pelicans confirmed that DeMarcus Cousins suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon on Friday night, and will miss the remainder of the season.
- Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas says there's "no bad blood" between him and Kevin Love.
- The Nets will be without D'Angelo Russell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for Saturday's matchup with the Timberwolves. Jimmy Butler will be a game-time decision for the Wolves.
- Wizards point guard John Wall will not play on Saturday against the Hawks.
