NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant out for Warriors-Clippers
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
The NBA has an eight-game slate on tap for Saturday, starting with a matinee in Los Angeles. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 6
All times Eastern
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Durant out again for Warriors
The Warriors just can't seem to keep everyone on the court at the same time. Stephen Curry has been back for three games, but now Kevin Durant will miss his second straight with a calf strain. In their last game without him, Golden State beat the Rockets, 125-114. Despite the plethora of ailments listed on the Warriors' injury report, it appears that Durant will be the only one not to suit up.
And-ones
- Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic says he still wants a trade, despite the Bulls' recent surge.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo joked that if he's a captain of the All-Star team, he would select LeBron James first so that he could potentially lure him to Milwaukee in free agency.
