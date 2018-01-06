NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Durant out for Warriors-Clippers

The NBA has an eight-game slate on tap for Saturday, starting with a matinee in Los Angeles. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from each game.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 6

All times Eastern

Durant out again for Warriors

The Warriors just can't seem to keep everyone on the court at the same time. Stephen Curry has been back for three games, but now Kevin Durant will miss his second straight with a calf strain. In their last game without him, Golden State beat the Rockets, 125-114. Despite the plethora of ailments listed on the Warriors' injury report, it appears that Durant will be the only one not to suit up.

Omri Casspi (mid back strain), Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle), Draymond Green (right knee soreness), Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) & David West (sprained right ankle) are available to play. Kevin Durant (right calf strain) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 6, 2018

And-ones