NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden, Rockets visit Pelicans
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Saturday's NBA games
It's a busy night of basketball on St. Patrick's Day, with a full slate of second-round NCAA Tournament games combined with a loaded 11-game NBA schedule. If you're a basketball fan, you're in heaven.
There are some big NBA games on tap, including the Pacers and Wizards jockeying for Eastern Conference playoff position. Leading MVP candidates James Harden and Anthony Davis will square off with the Pelicans hosting the Rockets. We'll also see two of the teams in the uber-crowded Western Conference playoff race, the Timberwolves and the Spurs.
We'll have all the scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
NBA scores for Saturday, March 17
All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- NBATV
- Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
The Beard vs. The Brow
Houston had its 17-game winning streak snapped last week by the Toronto Raptors, but the Rockets didn't waste any time starting a new one, as they've won three in a row. Leading MVP candidate James Harden will lead them against dark-horse candidate Anthony Davis and the Pelicans, who are fighting to keep their spot in a tight Western Conference playoff race. The Pelicans are actually offering a free "AD4MVP" shirt to any fan who gets their beard shaved at the game. It's on.
And-Ones:
- Suns forwards Jared Dudley and Marquese Chriss were each fined $25,000 by the NBA for their roles in an altercation against the Utah Jazz.
- Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was arrested on drug charges last month in Maryland.
- Nuggets Gary Harris will not play on Saturday as the team awaits results from an MRI on his right knee.
- Harrison Barnes will not play for the Mavericks against the Nets on Saturday, resting on the second night of a back-to-back.
- The Warriors, already without Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, will also be without Omri Casspi for Saturday's game against the Suns. Casspi injured his ankle and left early in Friday's loss to the Kings.
