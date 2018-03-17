NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Harden, Rockets visit Pelicans

It's a busy night of basketball on St. Patrick's Day, with a full slate of second-round NCAA Tournament games combined with a loaded 11-game NBA schedule. If you're a basketball fan, you're in heaven.

There are some big NBA games on tap, including the Pacers and Wizards jockeying for Eastern Conference playoff position. Leading MVP candidates James Harden and Anthony Davis will square off with the Pelicans hosting the Rockets. We'll also see two of the teams in the uber-crowded Western Conference playoff race, the Timberwolves and the Spurs.

NBA scores for Saturday, March 17

All times Eastern

The Beard vs. The Brow

Houston had its 17-game winning streak snapped last week by the Toronto Raptors, but the Rockets didn't waste any time starting a new one, as they've won three in a row. Leading MVP candidate James Harden will lead them against dark-horse candidate Anthony Davis and the Pelicans, who are fighting to keep their spot in a tight Western Conference playoff race. The Pelicans are actually offering a free "AD4MVP" shirt to any fan who gets their beard shaved at the game. It's on.

〰️ >🧔



Coming to the game tonight?



Show your support for The Brow over The Beard!



You can get your beard shaved for free at tonight’s #Pelicans game (Outside of Section 101 on the concourse starting at 5 pm)



anyone that does will receive a #AD4MVP shirt!



〰️ >🧔 pic.twitter.com/o0rXB7Qqdz — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 17, 2018

