NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers debut for Isaiah Thomas

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Saturday's NBA games

There are seven games on the the NBA Saturday slate, highlighted by a primetime matchup between two of the best teams in the Western Conference in the Warriors and Spurs.

We'll be right here with all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 10

All times Eastern

I.T. set to make Lakers debut

After a brief stint in Cleveland, Isaiah Thomas will make his Lakers debut on Saturday night. He'll come off the bench for the Lakers, who have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA recently, winners of four straight and eight of their past 10 games.

DAJ takes flight

The Clippers big man saw an open lane and took advantage, soaring to the rim for the impressive "Statue of Liberty" dunk.

AD beats the buzzer from deep

Anthony Davis ended the first quarter in style, knocking down a heave from near halfcourt.

And-ones:

