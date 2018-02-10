NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers debut for Isaiah Thomas
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Saturday's NBA games
There are seven games on the the NBA Saturday slate, highlighted by a primetime matchup between two of the best teams in the Western Conference in the Warriors and Spurs.
We'll be right here with all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 10
All times Eastern
- New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
I.T. set to make Lakers debut
After a brief stint in Cleveland, Isaiah Thomas will make his Lakers debut on Saturday night. He'll come off the bench for the Lakers, who have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA recently, winners of four straight and eight of their past 10 games.
DAJ takes flight
The Clippers big man saw an open lane and took advantage, soaring to the rim for the impressive "Statue of Liberty" dunk.
AD beats the buzzer from deep
Anthony Davis ended the first quarter in style, knocking down a heave from near halfcourt.
And-ones:
- Forward Joe Johnson and center Brandan Wright will both reportedly sign with the Houston Rockets following buyouts from their respective new teams.
- The Timberwolves and Wizards are both reportedly interested in Derrick Rose, who was waived by the Jazz on Saturday.
