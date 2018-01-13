NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers look for fourth straight win
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Saturday's games
There will be NBA action all day and night on Saturday, with the seven-game slate featuring a number of matinee matchups.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 13
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 2 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Lakers look for fourth straight win
After losing nine games in a row (and 12 of their last 13) to fall into last place in the Western Conference, the Lakers have gotten back on track lately. They've now won three games in a row, including a surprising win over the admittedly shorthanded Spurs on Thursday night. When they face the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon, they'll be looking to make it four straight.
And-ones:
- The younger Ball brothers went scoreless in their pro debut in Lithuania.
- Kyle Lowry is unlikely to play against the Warriors. He's still recovering from the nasty fall he took against the Nets earlier in the week.
- Stephen Curry is still listed as questionable for matchup with Raptors. He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.
