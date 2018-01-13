NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Lakers look for fourth straight win

There will be NBA action all day and night on Saturday, with the seven-game slate featuring a number of matinee matchups. 

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 13

Lakers look for fourth straight win

After losing nine games in a row (and 12 of their last 13) to fall into last place in the Western Conference, the Lakers have gotten back on track lately. They've now won three games in a row, including a surprising win over the admittedly shorthanded Spurs on Thursday night. When they face the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon, they'll be looking to make it four straight. 

And-ones:

  • The younger Ball brothers went scoreless in their pro debut in Lithuania.
  • Kyle Lowry is unlikely to play against the Warriors. He's still recovering from the nasty fall he took against the Nets earlier in the week.
  • Stephen Curry is still listed as questionable for matchup with Raptors. He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. 
