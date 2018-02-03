NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs host red-hot Rockets

Another NBA Saturday has arrived, and that means all sorts of primetime matchups. It should be an exciting day of hoops.

NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 3

All times Eastern

Harris, Bradley to make debuts for Clippers

The new-look Clippers will have Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley available for their matchup against the Bulls on Saturday afternoon. This is the first game the duo -- who were traded to L.A. in the Blake Griffin deal -- will suit up in for the Clips. It will certainly be interesting to see how they fit in, especially considering that the Clippers team may look even more different in a week or so.

Rockets, Cavs meet in primetime showdown

The Cavaliers have been struggling lately, but on paper a matchup with the Rockets should be quite entertaining -- even though there will be some key players missing out due to injury. Kevin Love, of course, will not play due to his broken hand, while Eric Gordon is out because of a back injury. Chris Paul, though, is probable to play, and with CP3, James Harden and LeBron James on the floor, there should be more than enough talent to make things interesting.

And-ones: