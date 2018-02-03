NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron, Cavs host red-hot Rockets
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
Another NBA Saturday has arrived, and that means all sorts of primetime matchups. It should be an exciting day of hoops.
NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 3
All times Eastern
- Chicago Bulls at LA Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Harris, Bradley to make debuts for Clippers
The new-look Clippers will have Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley available for their matchup against the Bulls on Saturday afternoon. This is the first game the duo -- who were traded to L.A. in the Blake Griffin deal -- will suit up in for the Clips. It will certainly be interesting to see how they fit in, especially considering that the Clippers team may look even more different in a week or so.
Rockets, Cavs meet in primetime showdown
The Cavaliers have been struggling lately, but on paper a matchup with the Rockets should be quite entertaining -- even though there will be some key players missing out due to injury. Kevin Love, of course, will not play due to his broken hand, while Eric Gordon is out because of a back injury. Chris Paul, though, is probable to play, and with CP3, James Harden and LeBron James on the floor, there should be more than enough talent to make things interesting.
And-ones:
- Aaron Gordon will not play for the Magic against the Wizards. The forward is dealing with a hip injury.
- Hassan Whiteside is sick and will miss the Heat's matchup with the new-look Pistons.
- Even after picking up Greg Monroe, the Celtics are reportedly in pursuit of Tyreke Evans or Lou Williams to help their offense.
- Emeka Okafor is making his return to the NBA. The veteran big man is reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Pelicans. He has not played in the league since 2013.
