NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron shoots for history vs. OKC
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of Saturday's games
Talk about a full day of hoops. Starting with Thunder vs. Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET, there will be nonstop NBA action all day on Saturday. We've got nine games on the docket, including a big Warriors-Rockets showdown. It should be all sorts of fun.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Clippers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
LeBron needs just 25 points to reach 30,000 for his career
In the history of the NBA, only six players have ever scored 30,000 points in their career. But by the end of Saturday, there could be seven players on that list. LeBron James needs just 25 points to reach the milestone, and has a good chance of accomplishing the feat when the Cavaliers welcome the Thunder to "The Q." For his career, LeBron averages 28.9 points per game against the Thunder, and if he can reach that -- or even just his season average of 27 points per game -- he'll make history.
And-ones:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Bucks' next two games due to right knee soreness. That means he is out for Saturday's contest against the Sixers.
- Kyrie Irving went through practice on Saturday and "looked good" according to Brad Stevens. Irving missed the Celtics' game against Philadelphia on Thursday night.
- The Hornets are reportedly interested in engaging the Knicks on Kemba Walker trade talks.
-
Hornets looking to deal Kemba to Knicks?
The two teams have reportedly not had any substantial discussions to this point
-
How Sabonis found his fighting spirit
Oladipo may be getting most of the shine, but this second-year big man has been phenomenal...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Lakers make history at free throw line
The Lakers were just 2-14 from the stripe
-
LeBron jokes about Cavs' trade rumors
The Cavs are reportedly looking to acquire numerous players -- even Teen Wolf?
-
Warriors vs. Rockets odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Saturday's Rockets-Warriors game 10,000 times
Add a Comment