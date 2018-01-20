NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: LeBron shoots for history vs. OKC

Talk about a full day of hoops. Starting with Thunder vs. Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET, there will be nonstop NBA action all day on Saturday. We've got nine games on the docket, including a big Warriors-Rockets showdown. It should be all sorts of fun.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20

All times Eastern

LeBron needs just 25 points to reach 30,000 for his career

In the history of the NBA, only six players have ever scored 30,000 points in their career. But by the end of Saturday, there could be seven players on that list. LeBron James needs just 25 points to reach the milestone, and has a good chance of accomplishing the feat when the Cavaliers welcome the Thunder to "The Q." For his career, LeBron averages 28.9 points per game against the Thunder, and if he can reach that -- or even just his season average of 27 points per game -- he'll make history.

And-ones: