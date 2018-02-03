NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Pistons win again with Blake Griffin
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
Another NBA Saturday has arrived, and that means all sorts of primetime matchups. It should be an exciting day of hoops.
NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 3
All times Eastern
- Clippers 113, Bulls 103 (Box Score)
- Wizards 115, Magic 98 (Box Score)
- Pistons 111, Heat 107 (Box Score)
- Pacers 100, Sixers 92 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Pistons stay undefeated with Griffin
Andre Drummond had another 20-20 night, finishing with 23 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, as the Pistons beat the Heat to stay undefeated since getting Blake Griffin. Speaking of Griffin, he struggled shooting, but he contributed in all aspects of the game, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He also made a few highlight reel plays.
Harris looks strong in Clippers debut
Tobias Harris impressed in his debut for the Clippers on Saturday afternoon. Traded to the Clips along with Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic, Harris immediately made himself at home in the Staples Center. He put up 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting to help the Clippers to a 113-103 victory. Bradley, meanwhile, added eight points and four assists. Marjanovic did not play.
CP3 showing out
Chris Paul moved into ninth place on the all-time assists list during Saturday's game, passing Andre Miller.
He also drilled a DEEP 3-pointer as part of what has been a magnificent performance so far.
Aldridge says no
Props to Alec Burks for the confidence to go up and try to dunk on LaMarcus Aldridge, but this one was never happening.
Pacers put on a show in win over Sixers
The Pacers picked up an impressive and important victory on Saturday night, beating the Sixers, 100-92. And they did it in style, making a number of fantastic plays.
Rockets, Cavs meet in primetime showdown
The Cavaliers have been struggling lately, but on paper a matchup with the Rockets should be quite entertaining -- even though there will be some key players missing due to injury. Kevin Love, of course, will not play due to his broken hand, while Eric Gordon is out because of a back injury. Chris Paul, though, is probable to play, and with CP3, James Harden and LeBron James on the floor, there should be more than enough talent to make things interesting.
And-ones:
- Aaron Gordon will not play for the Magic against the Wizards. The forward is dealing with a hip injury.
- Hassan Whiteside is sick and will miss the Heat's matchup with the new-look Pistons.
- Even after picking up Greg Monroe, the Celtics are reportedly in pursuit of Tyreke Evans or Lou Williams to help their offense.
- Emeka Okafor is making his return to the NBA. The veteran big man is reportedly signing a 10-day contract with the Pelicans. He has not played in the league since 2013.
