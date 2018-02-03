NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Pistons win again with Blake Griffin

Another NBA Saturday has arrived, and that means all sorts of primetime matchups. It should be an exciting day of hoops.

NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 3

All times Eastern

Pistons stay undefeated with Griffin

Andre Drummond had another 20-20 night, finishing with 23 points, 20 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, as the Pistons beat the Heat to stay undefeated since getting Blake Griffin. Speaking of Griffin, he struggled shooting, but he contributed in all aspects of the game, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. He also made a few highlight reel plays.

Harris looks strong in Clippers debut

Tobias Harris impressed in his debut for the Clippers on Saturday afternoon. Traded to the Clips along with Avery Bradley and Boban Marjanovic, Harris immediately made himself at home in the Staples Center. He put up 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting to help the Clippers to a 113-103 victory. Bradley, meanwhile, added eight points and four assists. Marjanovic did not play.

Tobias Harris goes for 24 PTS and the W in his first game with the @LAClippers!#ItTakesEverything pic.twitter.com/Iq5Mxyj02X — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2018

CP3 showing out

Chris Paul moved into ninth place on the all-time assists list during Saturday's game, passing Andre Miller.

He also drilled a DEEP 3-pointer as part of what has been a magnificent performance so far.

Aldridge says no

Props to Alec Burks for the confidence to go up and try to dunk on LaMarcus Aldridge, but this one was never happening.

Pacers put on a show in win over Sixers



The Pacers picked up an impressive and important victory on Saturday night, beating the Sixers, 100-92. And they did it in style, making a number of fantastic plays.

Lance Stephenson hits Thaddeus Young with a perfect touchdown pass... and gives a shoutout to the #Eagles?

The #Pacers and #Sixers are on FSI and FSGO right now. pic.twitter.com/BmpvGGH5DM — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) February 4, 2018

Rockets, Cavs meet in primetime showdown



The Cavaliers have been struggling lately, but on paper a matchup with the Rockets should be quite entertaining -- even though there will be some key players missing due to injury. Kevin Love, of course, will not play due to his broken hand, while Eric Gordon is out because of a back injury. Chris Paul, though, is probable to play, and with CP3, James Harden and LeBron James on the floor, there should be more than enough talent to make things interesting.

And-ones: