NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets, Warriors brace for battle

Talk about a full day of hoops. Starting with Thunder vs. Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET, there will be nonstop NBA action all day on Saturday. We've got nine games on the docket, including a big Warriors-Rockets showdown. It should be all sorts of fun.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20

All times Eastern

Rockets-Warriors a potential conference finals preview

The Warriors and Rockets have been far and away the two best teams in the NBA this season, when healthy. With both teams' star players on the court Saturday night, this should be a good chance to see a Western Conference finals preview. James Harden has recently returned from injury. Chris Paul has been great all season. This should be a fun one to watch.

Cavs give up 148 points

The Cavs entered Sunday's contest with their usual brand of bad defense and paid dearly for it. They gave up a season high 148 points in the blowout loss.

Make it 4 straight!



Paul George scores a game high 36 PTS to go with 7 REB, as the @OKCThunder tie a season high for points in a game!#ThunderUp 148 / #AllForOne 124 pic.twitter.com/QLb34aquN2 — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2018

LeBron fails to reach 30K for career

In the history of the NBA, only six players have ever scored 30,000 points in their career. After the Cavaliers' blowout loss to the Thunder it will continue to be six. James finished the game with 18 points, seven shy of the 30,000 milestone. He'll have a chance to break that mark on Tuesday against the Spurs.

At the end of Q3, the @OKCThunder lead the @Cavs 114-94!



Paul George has a game-high 36 PTS!



LeBron James is 7 PTS away from 30,000 PTS!



📺: #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/g1uUJ9NjCA — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2018

Russell Westbrook goes 20-20

Russell Westbrook had an incredible 20-point, 20-assist performance in the Thunder's blowout victory over the Cavs. He also tacked on nine rebounds.

LeBron, Wade teamed up for old-school alley-oop

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have thrown each other plenty of alley-oops throughout their career, but the partnership went on hiatus for a few seasons when LeBron went back to the Cavs. But, of course, Wade is now also in Cleveland, which allows them to do to things like this:

PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME. ⚡️👑 pic.twitter.com/Cx1ZdrY95q — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 20, 2018

