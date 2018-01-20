NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Rockets, Warriors brace for battle
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of Saturday's games
Talk about a full day of hoops. Starting with Thunder vs. Cavaliers at 3:30 p.m. ET, there will be nonstop NBA action all day on Saturday. We've got nine games on the docket, including a big Warriors-Rockets showdown. It should be all sorts of fun.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder 148, Cleveland Cavaliers 124 (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Clippers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Rockets-Warriors a potential conference finals preview
The Warriors and Rockets have been far and away the two best teams in the NBA this season, when healthy. With both teams' star players on the court Saturday night, this should be a good chance to see a Western Conference finals preview. James Harden has recently returned from injury. Chris Paul has been great all season. This should be a fun one to watch.
Cavs give up 148 points
The Cavs entered Sunday's contest with their usual brand of bad defense and paid dearly for it. They gave up a season high 148 points in the blowout loss.
LeBron fails to reach 30K for career
In the history of the NBA, only six players have ever scored 30,000 points in their career. After the Cavaliers' blowout loss to the Thunder it will continue to be six. James finished the game with 18 points, seven shy of the 30,000 milestone. He'll have a chance to break that mark on Tuesday against the Spurs.
Russell Westbrook goes 20-20
Russell Westbrook had an incredible 20-point, 20-assist performance in the Thunder's blowout victory over the Cavs. He also tacked on nine rebounds.
LeBron, Wade teamed up for old-school alley-oop
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have thrown each other plenty of alley-oops throughout their career, but the partnership went on hiatus for a few seasons when LeBron went back to the Cavs. But, of course, Wade is now also in Cleveland, which allows them to do to things like this:
And-ones:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the Bucks' next two games due to right knee soreness. That means he is out for Saturday's contest against the Sixers.
- Kyrie Irving went through practice on Saturday and "looked good," according to Brad Stevens. Irving missed the Celtics' game against Philadelphia on Thursday night.
- The Hornets are reportedly interested in engaging the Knicks on Kemba Walker trade talks.
- Lonzo Ball will miss another game Sunday due to a knee injury.
- Goran Dragic might miss Saturday's game due to a bruised knee.
-
WATCH: Wade, LeBron team up for oop
Wade, as he's done so many times in his career, threw it up to LeBron for the thunderous f...
-
Kerr: All-Star draft should be televised
The Warriors coach added there should be no shame in being picked last since everyone's an...
-
Hornets looking to deal Kemba to Knicks?
The two teams have reportedly not had any substantial discussions to this point
-
How Sabonis found his fighting spirit
Oladipo may be getting most of the shine, but this second-year big man has been phenomenal...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Lakers make history at free throw line
The Lakers were just 2-14 from the stripe
Add a Comment