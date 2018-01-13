NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Steph Curry probable vs. Raptors
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Saturday's games
There will be NBA action all day and night on Saturday, with the seven-game slate featuring a number of matinee matchups.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 13
All times Eastern
- Lakers 107, Mavericks 101 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 105, Clippers 126 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Charlotte Hornets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Stephen Curry likely to return
Warrirors star Stephen Curry will most likely make his return from injury against the Raptors as he's listed as probable. Curry's been battling an ankle injury the last couple games after re-spraining it during Wednesday's shootaround. The results for the Warriors have been mixed with a solid win over the pesky Bucks, but a pretty bad loss to the Clippers. A fully healthy Curry should help a full-strength Golden State team return to form.
Lakers get fourth straight win
After coming off a brutal stretch losing nine games in a row (and 12 of their last 13) to fall into last place in the Western Conference, the Lakers have gotten back on track lately. They've now won four consecutive games after coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Mavericks 107-101 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Montrezl Harrell goes reverse on a slam
Montrezl Harrell went for a reverse on this dunk against the Kings. The Clippers won in a blowout.
Dennis Smith Jr. soars for acrobatic layup
Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. showed off his athleticism once again on Saturday afternoon against the Lakers. After driving to the basket, he cocked the ball back like he was about to jam with authority, but changed his mind and double-clutched for a sweet layup.
Russell Westbrook fights through contact
Russell Westbrook showed his strength when he fought through contact to get two points and the foul.
Kemba Walker takes it full court
Kemba Walker ran the entire court to get a layup and what he believed to be a foul.
And-ones:
- The younger Ball brothers went scoreless in their pro debut in Lithuania.
- Kyle Lowry will not play against the Warriors. He's still recovering from the nasty fall he took against the Nets earlier in the week.
- Stephen Curry has been upgraded to probable for the matchup against the Raptors. He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.
- Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum missed practice on Saturday, and will undergo a precautionary MRI on his knee.
- Domantas Sabonis is questionable for tomorrow's matchup against the Suns
