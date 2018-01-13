NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Steph Curry returns vs. Raptors

There will be NBA action all day and night on Saturday, with the seven-game slate featuring a number of matinee matchups.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 13

All times Eastern

Stephen Curry returns

Warriors star Stephen Curry made his return from injury against the Raptors and was limited to six points in the first, though Golden State blistered Toronto for 81 points on 71-percent shooting. Curry has been battling an ankle injury the last couple games after re-spraining it during Wednesday's shootaround. The results for the Warriors have been mixed with a solid win over the pesky Bucks, but a pretty bad loss to the Clippers. A fully healthy Curry should help a full-strength Golden State team return to form.

Injury update for tonight's game at Toronto: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) & Andre Iguodala (hip flexor strain) are available to play. Omri Casspi (low back soreness) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 13, 2018

Lakers get fourth straight win

After coming off a brutal stretch losing nine games in a row (and 12 of their last 13) to fall into last place in the Western Conference, the Lakers have gotten back on track lately. They've now won four consecutive games after coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Mavericks 107-101 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Julius Randle had 23 PTS, 15 REB for the @Lakers as they beat the @dallasmavs 107-101 in OT to win their fourth consecutive game!



Clarkson: 19 PTS

Kuzma: 18 PTS, 10 REB



Dennis Smith Jr: 23 PTS#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/0kEQAarjub — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2018

Zach Lavine is back in action

Zach Lavine has made his return from injury and it didn't take long for him to get on the board with a 3-pointer.

Kris Dunn picks a pocket, gets a dunk

Kris Dunn picked the Pistons pocket and get a wide-open dunk in the process.

Your daily reminder that Kris Dunn is really, really good: pic.twitter.com/oJEIbt5WP5 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2018

Montrezl Harrell goes reverse on a slam

Montrezl Harrell went for a reverse on this dunk against the Kings. The Clippers won in a blowout.

Drummond gets two blocks in one

Pistons big man, Andre Drummond, filled up the stat sheet with two blocks in one possession. Detroit got a three thanks to his hard work.

A double helping of #BlocksByDre leads to an Avery three!



Andre Drummond #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/HeJPEmQ7VY — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 14, 2018

Dennis Smith Jr. soars for acrobatic layup

Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. showed off his athleticism once again on Saturday afternoon against the Lakers. After driving to the basket, he cocked the ball back like he was about to jam with authority, but changed his mind and double-clutched for a sweet layup.

The rook is putting on a show!



Dennis Smith Jr. is up to 17 PTS in the 1st half.#MFFL #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/VM9akttlzS — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2018

Russell Westbrook fights through contact

Russell Westbrook showed his strength when he fought through contact to get two points and the foul.

Kemba Walker takes it full court

Kemba Walker ran the entire court to get a layup and what he believed to be a foul.

Jarrett Allen has a big slam

Jarrett Allen was open and he turned this nice pass into a big dunk for the Nets.

And-ones: