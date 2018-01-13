NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Steph Curry scores 24 points in return against Raptors
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 13
All times Eastern
- Lakers 107, Mavericks 101 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 105, Clippers 126 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 101, Charlotte Hornets 91 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 113,Washington Wizards 119, OT (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 127 Toronto Raptors 125 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 105, Chicago Bulls 107 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 80, San Antonio Spurs, 110 (Box Score)
Stephen Curry returns in Warriors win
Warriors star Stephen Curry made his return from injury against the Raptors and his impact was felt throughout the game. Golden State blistered Toronto for 81 points on 71-percent shooting in the first half. Curry has been battling an ankle injury the last couple games after re-spraining it during Wednesday's shootaround. He looked just fine Saturday, scoring 24 points and dishing out nine assists. His clutch shooting was huge for Golden State in holding off a Toronto comeback.
DeMar DeRozan scores 42 points in Raptors' comeback attempt
DeMar DeRozan helped lead the Raptors from an 81-54 halftime deficit into a close game. They had chances at the end, but Toronto couldn't finish the comeback. DeRozan had one heck of a game though finishing with 42 points.
Warriors score 81 points in a half
The Warriors scored 81 points, yes 81, against the Raptors in a single half. Warning to Toronto fans, the following tweet may be seen as graphic to some and not safe for the eyes of children.
Lakers get fourth straight win
After coming off a brutal stretch losing nine games in a row (and 12 of their last 13) to fall into last place in the Western Conference, the Lakers have gotten back on track lately. They've now won four consecutive games after coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Mavericks 107-101 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Lauri Markkanen wins it for the Bulls
Lauri Markkanen is living up to his draft spot in Chicago. He hit the go ahead basket and pulled down the game saving rebound against Detroit.
Klay Thompson puts Ibaka on the floor
Klay Thompson put Serge Ibaka on the floor with a nasty move. The entire Warriors bench made sure to let him hear about it.
Zach Lavine is back in action
Zach Lavine has made his return from injury and it didn't take long for him to get on the board with a 3-pointer.
John Wall scores 23, including go-ahead bucket, to beat Nets in OT
John Wall had 23 points against the Nets, but it was his clutch go ahead bucket that put an end to Brooklyn's comeback in overtime.
Quincy Acy forces overtime
The Nets and Wizards couldn't make a shot for what felt like an eternity until Quincy Acy found this open 3-pointer. They're heading to overtime in Washington!
Manu Ginobili still dunking at 40
Manu Ginobili is still rising up for dunks at 40 years old. The man does not age.
Kris Dunn picks a pocket, gets a dunk
Kris Dunn picked the Pistons pocket and get a wide-open dunk in the process.
DeMar DeRozan kicks the ball to prevent a 3-pointer
DeMar DeRozan did something you don't see very often. To prevent Klay Thompson from shooting an open 3-pointer he kicked the ball out of his hands.
Montrezl Harrell goes reverse on a slam
Montrezl Harrell went for a reverse on this dunk against the Kings. The Clippers won in a blowout.
Andre Drummond gets two blocks in one
Pistons big man, Andre Drummond, filled up the stat sheet with two blocks in one possession. Detroit got a three thanks to his hard work.
Dennis Smith Jr. soars for acrobatic layup
Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. showed off his athleticism once again on Saturday afternoon against the Lakers. After driving to the basket, he cocked the ball back like he was about to jam with authority, but changed his mind and double-clutched for a sweet layup.
Russell Westbrook fights through contact
Russell Westbrook showed his strength when he fought through contact to get two points and the foul.
Kemba Walker takes it full court
Kemba Walker ran the entire court to get a layup and what he believed to be a foul.
Jarrett Allen has a big slam
Jarrett Allen was open and he turned this nice pass into a big dunk for the Nets.
And-ones:
- The younger Ball brothers went scoreless in their pro debut in Lithuania.
- Kyle Lowry did not play against the Warriors. He's still recovering from the nasty fall he took against the Nets earlier in the week.
- Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum missed practice Saturday, and will undergo a precautionary MRI on his knee.
- Domantas Sabonis is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Suns.
Report: Sefolosha's season likely over
Sefolosha was injured Friday night and is reportedly to undergo season-ending knee surgery
Lakers brass give Walton public support
Coach Luke Walton gets a vote of confidence from the two people with the Lakers who matter...
Rim was allegedly crooked in London game
A crooked rim would help explain the lopsided shooting stats per half for each team
Ball brothers scoreless in pro debut
Neither Ball brother was able to hit a shot in Vytautus' loss to Lietkabelis
NBA DFS, Jan. 13: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Klay's 3-point run ends at 95: 'Oh well'
Klay Thompson's streak of 95 games with a 3-pointer made sits third all-time in NBA histor...
