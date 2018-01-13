NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Steph Curry scores 24 points in return against Raptors

A seven-game slate included a number of matinee matchups.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 13

All times Eastern

Stephen Curry returns in Warriors win

Warriors star Stephen Curry made his return from injury against the Raptors and his impact was felt throughout the game. Golden State blistered Toronto for 81 points on 71-percent shooting in the first half. Curry has been battling an ankle injury the last couple games after re-spraining it during Wednesday's shootaround. He looked just fine Saturday, scoring 24 points and dishing out nine assists. His clutch shooting was huge for Golden State in holding off a Toronto comeback.

HUGE three from Stephen Curry 💦 #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/E5disnNPDH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 14, 2018

DeMar DeRozan scores 42 points in Raptors' comeback attempt

DeMar DeRozan helped lead the Raptors from an 81-54 halftime deficit into a close game. They had chances at the end, but Toronto couldn't finish the comeback. DeRozan had one heck of a game though finishing with 42 points.

Warriors score 81 points in a half

The Warriors scored 81 points, yes 81, against the Raptors in a single half. Warning to Toronto fans, the following tweet may be seen as graphic to some and not safe for the eyes of children.

Lakers get fourth straight win

After coming off a brutal stretch losing nine games in a row (and 12 of their last 13) to fall into last place in the Western Conference, the Lakers have gotten back on track lately. They've now won four consecutive games after coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Mavericks 107-101 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Julius Randle had 23 PTS, 15 REB for the @Lakers as they beat the @dallasmavs 107-101 in OT to win their fourth consecutive game!



Clarkson: 19 PTS

Kuzma: 18 PTS, 10 REB



Dennis Smith Jr: 23 PTS#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/0kEQAarjub — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2018

Lauri Markkanen wins it for the Bulls

Lauri Markkanen is living up to his draft spot in Chicago. He hit the go ahead basket and pulled down the game saving rebound against Detroit.

LAURI. MARKKANEN. Bulls lead by 1. pic.twitter.com/0zi97IHSuI — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2018

Lauri Markkanen seals the game with a big boy rebound. Gotta love this team. pic.twitter.com/lM0NfucrfM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2018

Klay Thompson puts Ibaka on the floor



Klay Thompson put Serge Ibaka on the floor with a nasty move. The entire Warriors bench made sure to let him hear about it.

Zach Lavine is back in action

Zach Lavine has made his return from injury and it didn't take long for him to get on the board with a 3-pointer.

It took @ZachLavine 30 seconds, and just one shot, to score his first points as a Bull. Here's bucket #1: pic.twitter.com/zJMA88VmV0 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2018

John Wall scores 23, including go-ahead bucket, to beat Nets in OT

John Wall had 23 points against the Nets, but it was his clutch go ahead bucket that put an end to Brooklyn's comeback in overtime.

The best John Wall buckets and assists from his 23 PTS, 16 AST performance in the @WashWizards OT win over the @BrooklynNets!#DCFamily pic.twitter.com/ErM0jaZrpK — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2018

Quincy Acy forces overtime

The Nets and Wizards couldn't make a shot for what felt like an eternity until Quincy Acy found this open 3-pointer. They're heading to overtime in Washington!

Manu Ginobili still dunking at 40

Manu Ginobili is still rising up for dunks at 40 years old. The man does not age.

Manu Gonna ... MANU! pic.twitter.com/pfhuQbPWuw — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 14, 2018

Kris Dunn picks a pocket, gets a dunk

Kris Dunn picked the Pistons pocket and get a wide-open dunk in the process.

Your daily reminder that Kris Dunn is really, really good: pic.twitter.com/oJEIbt5WP5 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 14, 2018

DeMar DeRozan kicks the ball to prevent a 3-pointer

DeMar DeRozan did something you don't see very often. To prevent Klay Thompson from shooting an open 3-pointer he kicked the ball out of his hands.

Montrezl Harrell goes reverse on a slam

Montrezl Harrell went for a reverse on this dunk against the Kings. The Clippers won in a blowout.

Andre Drummond gets two blocks in one

Pistons big man, Andre Drummond, filled up the stat sheet with two blocks in one possession. Detroit got a three thanks to his hard work.

A double helping of #BlocksByDre leads to an Avery three!



Andre Drummond #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/HeJPEmQ7VY — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 14, 2018

Dennis Smith Jr. soars for acrobatic layup

Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. showed off his athleticism once again on Saturday afternoon against the Lakers. After driving to the basket, he cocked the ball back like he was about to jam with authority, but changed his mind and double-clutched for a sweet layup.

The rook is putting on a show!



Dennis Smith Jr. is up to 17 PTS in the 1st half.#MFFL #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/VM9akttlzS — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2018

Russell Westbrook fights through contact

Russell Westbrook showed his strength when he fought through contact to get two points and the foul.

Kemba Walker takes it full court

Kemba Walker ran the entire court to get a layup and what he believed to be a foul.

Jarrett Allen has a big slam

Jarrett Allen was open and he turned this nice pass into a big dunk for the Nets.

