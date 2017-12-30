NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Stephen Curry returns for Warriors
We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
We've got seven NBA games on tap for the final Saturday of 2017, and there are some heavy hitters on the schedule. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
NBA games for Saturday, Dec. 30
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Steph Curry cleared to play
After missing 11 games due to a sprained ankle he suffered back on Dec. 4 against the Pelicans, Stephen Curry is expected to return to action Saturday night against the Grizzlies. He will do so on a minutes restriction, but coach Steve Kerr said how many minutes he'll play hasn't been determined yet. The Warriors were 9-2 in Curry's absence.
LeBron the birthday boy
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a bit of a mini-slump, having lost three of their last four games. They'll look to right the ship as they face the struggling Jazz in Utah on LeBron's 33rd birthday.
And-ones
- Stanley Johnson will not play for the Pistons against the Spurs due to a hip injury.
- The league confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds on his controversial game-winner vs. the Thunder.
- The Jazz announced Rudy Gobert (knee) will be out at least two more weeks after being re-evaluated.
- An MRI on Austin Rivers' achilles was reportedly negative, and he is expected to be day-to-day moving forward.
