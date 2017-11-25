NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Thunder lose again in blowout to Mavs

Another busy NBA night during the holiday weekend, as there are 10 games on the schedule Saturday. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 25

All times Eastern

Thunder lose again

The Thunder just can't get it together this season. Saturday was arguably their worst loss of the season in a blowout to a bad Mavericks team. Paul George finished with only a single basket in what really highlights a low point for them. There's reason to believe they can eventually get it together, but it's getting harder to believe that with each loss.

Tough night at the office. Next up: Wed night at Orlando. pic.twitter.com/HLc4mNZnyX — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) November 26, 2017

C.J. McCollum takes over to win the game

C.J. McCollum took over late, scoring the final three baskets of the game, to lead Portland past Washington.

James Harden scores 37 in win

James Harden dropped in 37 points and 10 assists to push Houston to their fourth straight win.

.@JHarden13 (37p/10a) and the @HoustonRockets roared back at home after trailing big early to secure the win! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/miUlHw1AUf — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 26, 2017

Durant out again for Warriors

Kevin Durant began the day as doubtful, but was quickly announced as out against the Pelicans. This will be Durant's third time sitting out in the last four games due to an ankle injury. The Warriors and Pelicans are both coming off huge victories on Friday night -- New Orleans beat the Suns by 24 and Golden State beat the Bulls by 49.

Injury Update: Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight's game vs. New Orleans. Andre Iguodala (sore left knee) is probable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 25, 2017

Kyrie Irving breaks ankles



Kyrie Irving is having a great start to the season. He also just destroyed this pair of ankles.

Hawks take blowout loss to a new level

The Hawks aren't good, but even the worst NBA teams don't fall behind 45 points like they did.

Michael Beasley erupts early

Michael Beasley and the Knicks took an early lead on the Rockets thanks to a huge burst of scoring from the Beas. He finished the first half with 24 points.

Russell Westbrook scores a quick 16

Russell Westbrook had a quick start for the Thunder and had 16 points in the first quarter.

Cody Zeller rises up for a monster dunk

Cody Zeller and the Hornets might have lost, but Zeller at least got this sweet dunk out of it.

Donovan Mitchell dishes it out

Donovan Mitchell has no problems slinging the ball around with this sick two handed pass.

