NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Thunder lose again in blowout to Mavs
Check back throughout the night for updates on Saturday's NBA action
Another busy NBA night during the holiday weekend, as there are 10 games on the schedule Saturday. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 25
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 111, Philadelphia 76ers 130 (box score)
- San Antonio Spurs 106, Charlotte Hornets 86 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 108, Washington Wizards 105 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 112, Atlanta Hawks 78 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 108, Indiana Pacers 98 (box score)
- New York Knicks 102, Houston Rockets 117 (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 97 Dallas Mavericks 81 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
Thunder lose again
The Thunder just can't get it together this season. Saturday was arguably their worst loss of the season in a blowout to a bad Mavericks team. Paul George finished with only a single basket in what really highlights a low point for them. There's reason to believe they can eventually get it together, but it's getting harder to believe that with each loss.
C.J. McCollum takes over to win the game
C.J. McCollum took over late, scoring the final three baskets of the game, to lead Portland past Washington.
James Harden scores 37 in win
James Harden dropped in 37 points and 10 assists to push Houston to their fourth straight win.
Durant out again for Warriors
Kevin Durant began the day as doubtful, but was quickly announced as out against the Pelicans. This will be Durant's third time sitting out in the last four games due to an ankle injury. The Warriors and Pelicans are both coming off huge victories on Friday night -- New Orleans beat the Suns by 24 and Golden State beat the Bulls by 49.
Kyrie Irving breaks ankles
Kyrie Irving is having a great start to the season. He also just destroyed this pair of ankles.
Hawks take blowout loss to a new level
The Hawks aren't good, but even the worst NBA teams don't fall behind 45 points like they did.
Michael Beasley erupts early
Michael Beasley and the Knicks took an early lead on the Rockets thanks to a huge burst of scoring from the Beas. He finished the first half with 24 points.
Russell Westbrook scores a quick 16
Russell Westbrook had a quick start for the Thunder and had 16 points in the first quarter.
Cody Zeller rises up for a monster dunk
Cody Zeller and the Hornets might have lost, but Zeller at least got this sweet dunk out of it.
Donovan Mitchell dishes it out
Donovan Mitchell has no problems slinging the ball around with this sick two handed pass.
Quick hits
- The Wizards announced that All-Star point guard John Wall will miss the next two weeks while he gets treatment on his injured knee.
- Nicolas Batum returns to the starting lineup for the Hornets after an elbow injury re-sidelined him. He previously missed the start of the season due to an injury in the same elbow.
- Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter sit out Rockets game with back injuries
- The Hornets failed to score 30 points in the first half
- J.J. Redick hit six 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 29 points.
- Steph Curry started off 0-for-10. He finished the first half with one field goal.
