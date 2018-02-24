NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors crush Thunder, tied for first in West

There are eight games on the NBA slate for Saturday, starting with an early tipoff between the Magic and 76ers. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 24

All times Eastern

Warriors crush Thunder, tied for first in West

The Thunder won their first two meetings with the Warriors this season, but the third matchup did not go in their favor. The Warriors broke things open in the third quarter, and cruised the rest of the way, winning 112-80. Kevin Durant had 28 points, and the Warriors hit 21 3-pointers. The win puts the Warriors back into a tie with the Rockets for the top spot in the West.

Embiid's big day leads Sixers to seventh straight win

Joel Embiid had another big game on Saturday evening. Finishing with 28 points and 14 rebounds, Embiid's double-double led the Sixers to their seventh win in a row -- a 116-105 victory over the Magic.

Joel Embiid posts 28 PTS, 14 REB as the @Sixers grab their 7⃣ straight win!#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/V0xjFxYy8i — NBA (@NBA) February 25, 2018

Irving puts on a show at MSG

Kyrie Irving had a big night in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, nearly recording a triple-double in the Celtics' win. Irving finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while also making a number of highlight reel plays.

Curry goes behind-the-back

Stephen Curry has a penchant for putting on a show, and he did that in the third quarter against the Thunder. Driving down the lane, he flipped a crafty behind-the-back pass to Zaza Pachulia for the dunk.

Durant cruises down the lane and jams

Kevin Durant got the Oracle crowd on their feet in the first quarter, cruising down the wide-open lane for an emphatic jam.

Brown goes baseline for the slam, Smart does the same

Jaylen Brown showed off his athleticism in the first quarter against the Knicks. Driving baseline, he sneaked past Lance Thomas, then exploded to the basket for a slam.

His teammate Marcus Smart followed his lead later in the game, throwing down a big lefty jam.

KD and Melo scuffle

The two stars exchanged words and little contact late in the first half. There really wasn't much in it, but Melo did give KD a little shove.

Melo and KD having a little mid-game conversation pic.twitter.com/3id1eGa4Ca — The Ringer (@ringer) February 25, 2018

Adebayo goes bam!

Bam Adebayo lived up to his name against the Grizzlies. Rolling through the lane, Adebayo soared for an absolutely incredible alley-oop. Bam!

McGee goes up top for the oop

JaVale McGee got the Warriors started in style against the Thunder. Rolling to the basket, he threw down an impressive alley-oop.

Williams follows up in style

Troy Williams is making the most of his 10-day contract with the Knicks. In the fourth quarter against the Celtics, Williams came flying in for a wicked putback slam.

TROY WILLIAMS YAM 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/TyB0ukz2At — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 25, 2018

