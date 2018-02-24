NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors crush Thunder, tied for first in West
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Saturday's NBA games
There are eight games on the NBA slate for Saturday, starting with an early tipoff between the Magic and 76ers. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 24
All times Eastern
- 76ers 116, Magic 105 (Box Score)
- Celtics 121, Knicks 112 (Box Score)
- Heat 115, Grizzlies 89 (GameTracker)
- Warriors 112, Thunder 80 (Box Score)
- Jazz 97, Mavericks 90 (Box Score)
- Trail Blazers 106, Suns 104 (Box Score)
- Timberwolves 122, Bulls 104 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET GameTracker)
Warriors crush Thunder, tied for first in West
The Thunder won their first two meetings with the Warriors this season, but the third matchup did not go in their favor. The Warriors broke things open in the third quarter, and cruised the rest of the way, winning 112-80. Kevin Durant had 28 points, and the Warriors hit 21 3-pointers. The win puts the Warriors back into a tie with the Rockets for the top spot in the West.
Embiid's big day leads Sixers to seventh straight win
Joel Embiid had another big game on Saturday evening. Finishing with 28 points and 14 rebounds, Embiid's double-double led the Sixers to their seventh win in a row -- a 116-105 victory over the Magic.
Irving puts on a show at MSG
Kyrie Irving had a big night in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, nearly recording a triple-double in the Celtics' win. Irving finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, while also making a number of highlight reel plays.
Curry goes behind-the-back
Stephen Curry has a penchant for putting on a show, and he did that in the third quarter against the Thunder. Driving down the lane, he flipped a crafty behind-the-back pass to Zaza Pachulia for the dunk.
Durant cruises down the lane and jams
Kevin Durant got the Oracle crowd on their feet in the first quarter, cruising down the wide-open lane for an emphatic jam.
Brown goes baseline for the slam, Smart does the same
Jaylen Brown showed off his athleticism in the first quarter against the Knicks. Driving baseline, he sneaked past Lance Thomas, then exploded to the basket for a slam.
His teammate Marcus Smart followed his lead later in the game, throwing down a big lefty jam.
KD and Melo scuffle
The two stars exchanged words and little contact late in the first half. There really wasn't much in it, but Melo did give KD a little shove.
Adebayo goes bam!
Bam Adebayo lived up to his name against the Grizzlies. Rolling through the lane, Adebayo soared for an absolutely incredible alley-oop. Bam!
McGee goes up top for the oop
JaVale McGee got the Warriors started in style against the Thunder. Rolling to the basket, he threw down an impressive alley-oop.
Williams follows up in style
Troy Williams is making the most of his 10-day contract with the Knicks. In the fourth quarter against the Celtics, Williams came flying in for a wicked putback slam.
And-ones:
- Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans will not play on Saturday against the Heat due to a rib injury.
- Neither Robin Lopez nor Justin Holiday will dress for the Bulls for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
- Jimmy Butler has been diagnosed with a meniscal injury and will reportedly undergo surgery and be out 4-6 weeks
