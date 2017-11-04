NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors look for third straight win

After a wild 12-game Friday night, Saturday's NBA slate is much tamer with only five matchups -- but some of the league's best teams are still in action.

The 5-3 Grizzlies will take on the 5-2 Clippers to start off the day, and later the 5-3 Timberwolves will host the Mavericks. In the night cap it'll be the Warriors looking for their third straight win, while the Nuggets hope to win their fifth in the last six games.

Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 4

All times Eastern

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Sacramento Kings at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

New Orleans Pelicans at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Warriors back on track?

After a (relatively) rough 4-3 start, the Warriors appear to be getting back on the road to unstoppability. They beat the Clippers and the Spurs by a combined 48 points in their last two games, and hope to keep the train rolling in Denver on Saturday in the final game of their road trip. Denver comes in hot as well, winners of four of its last five.

