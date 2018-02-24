NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors look to turn tide vs. OKC
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from Saturday's NBA games
There are eight games on the NBA slate for Saturday, starting with an early tipoff between the Magic and 76ers. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 24
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ABC
- Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET GameTracker)
Thunder look for third straight vs. Warriors
Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Thunder have had no problem with the Warriors this season -- they've won the first two meetings by a combined 37 points. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors look to turn the tide when the teams meet on national TV Saturday night.
And-ones:
- Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans will not play on Saturday against the Heat due to a rib injury.
- Neither Robin Lopez nor Justin Holiday will dress for the Bulls for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
- Jimmy Butler, still waiting on MRI results on his leg, has been ruled OUT against the Bulls on Saturday.
-
Warriors vs. Thunder odds, picks
Galin Dragiev is on a 31-18 NBA run and just locked in a play for Thunder vs. Warriors on...
-
NBA DFS, Feb. 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, top plays and news from a busy NBA Friday
-
Butler out Saturday, waiting on MRI
Butler didn't put any pressure on his right leg as he was helped to the locker room on Fri...
-
Sixers vs Magic odds, simulations, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Magic vs. 76ers game 10,000 times
-
Best fits for Ilyasova on buyout market
Several playoff contenders could use the services of Ilyasova, who's nearing a buyout agre...