NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors look to turn tide vs. OKC

There are eight games on the NBA slate for Saturday, starting with an early tipoff between the Magic and 76ers. We have all the scores, highlights and updates from the night's action.

Here we go.

NBA scores for Saturday, Feb. 24

All times Eastern

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers, 5 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ABC



Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. ET (GameTracker)



Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET GameTracker)



Thunder look for third straight vs. Warriors

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Thunder have had no problem with the Warriors this season -- they've won the first two meetings by a combined 37 points. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors look to turn the tide when the teams meet on national TV Saturday night.

