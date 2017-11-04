NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors' Pachulia runs slow break
Check back for highlights and updates from Saturday's NBA games
After a wild 12-game Friday night, Saturday's NBA slate is much tamer with only five matchups -- but some of the league's best teams are in action.
The Grizzlies played the Clippers to start the day, and later the Timberwolves hosted the Mavericks. In the nightcap, the Warriors are looking for their third straight win, while the Nuggets hope to win their fifth in the last six games.
Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 4
All times Eastern
Memphis Grizzlies 113, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (box score)
Detroit Pistons 108, Sacramento Kings 99 (box score)
Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Dallas Mavericks 99 (box score)
New Orleans Pelicans 96, Chicago Bulls 90 (box score)
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Zaza runs the slow break
The Warriors and Nuggets were in a fast-paced, back-and-forth game ... and then this happened. Zaza Pachulia got the steal and decided to go coast to coast, being chased by the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic. Slow break in full effect.
Blake throws it down, but Grizz have last laugh
The Grizzlies beat the Clippers despite Blake Griffin's season-high 30 points. He also threw down this vicious dunk, which would have been another poster if Brandan Wright wasn't smart enough to get out of the way.
Wiggins takes the elevator up
When Andrew Wiggins goes up for a lob, he goes UP for a lob. Sheesh.
Runaway KAT
Karl-Anthony Towns knows how to trail a play. Taj Gibson waited patiently for the big man to come flying down the lane, then watched Towns drop the hammer.
Pistons catch Kings napping
Nobody matched up with Andre Drummond on the sideline out-of-bounds play, and Reggie Jackson made the Kings pay.
Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates from NBA games.
-
Wall: Cavs ducked Wizards last season
Wall thinks Cleveland didn't try for No. 1 seed to avoid potential second-round matchup with...
-
Kerr apologizes for 'F' bombs at refs
It didn't take a lip reader to see that Kerr was displeased with the officials on Thursday
-
Cuban says Green owes NBA apology
Green recently suggested it was time to stop using the word 'owner' in relation to sports...
-
Irving coming up clutch for Celtics
Irving has helped the Celtics to a league-best 7-2 start
-
How Irving got rebound on 5-point play
Irving got his own miss on a free throw to turn a crucial possession into a five-point play...
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for November 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment