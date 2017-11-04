NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors' Pachulia runs slow break

After a wild 12-game Friday night, Saturday's NBA slate is much tamer with only five matchups -- but some of the league's best teams are in action.

The Grizzlies played the Clippers to start the day, and later the Timberwolves hosted the Mavericks. In the nightcap, the Warriors are looking for their third straight win, while the Nuggets hope to win their fifth in the last six games.

Continue to check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 4

All times Eastern

Memphis Grizzlies 113, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (box score)

Detroit Pistons 108, Sacramento Kings 99 (box score)

Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Dallas Mavericks 99 (box score)

New Orleans Pelicans 96, Chicago Bulls 90 (box score)

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Zaza runs the slow break

The Warriors and Nuggets were in a fast-paced, back-and-forth game ... and then this happened. Zaza Pachulia got the steal and decided to go coast to coast, being chased by the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic. Slow break in full effect.

Blake throws it down, but Grizz have last laugh

The Grizzlies beat the Clippers despite Blake Griffin's season-high 30 points. He also threw down this vicious dunk, which would have been another poster if Brandan Wright wasn't smart enough to get out of the way.

Blake Griffin dunks it home! pic.twitter.com/V4fjBtO3eQ — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2017

Wiggins takes the elevator up

When Andrew Wiggins goes up for a lob, he goes UP for a lob. Sheesh.

Runaway KAT

Karl-Anthony Towns knows how to trail a play. Taj Gibson waited patiently for the big man to come flying down the lane, then watched Towns drop the hammer.

Pistons catch Kings napping

Nobody matched up with Andre Drummond on the sideline out-of-bounds play, and Reggie Jackson made the Kings pay.

