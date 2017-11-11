NBA Games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors vs. Embiid, Simmons

This NBA Saturday is featuring a full slate of action. There's 11 games, two on NBA TV, and it's all going to be crammed into one evening. Better get your #LeaguePassAlert ready.

With so many games on it's probably a good idea to keep an eye on the stars early on and then score watch for any smaller games. There's a lot of star power like Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin, and John Wall early on.

NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 11

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)

Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)

Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV

Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)

New vs. old

It's always fun to watch the up-and-coming teams take on the current behemoths of the NBA. Lucky for NBA fans they're going to get a taste of that on Saturday night when Joel Embiid and the 76ers take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Golden State is the heavy favorite, but it'll be fun to watch Embiid and rookie Ben Simmons try to figure out how to score against the likes of Draymond Green.