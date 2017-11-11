NBA Games Saturday, scores, highlights, updates: Warriors vs. Embiid, Simmons
We've got all the scores, updates and highlights from Saturday's NBA games
This NBA Saturday is featuring a full slate of action. There's 11 games, two on NBA TV, and it's all going to be crammed into one evening. Better get your #LeaguePassAlert ready.
With so many games on it's probably a good idea to keep an eye on the stars early on and then score watch for any smaller games. There's a lot of star power like Anthony Davis, Blake Griffin, and John Wall early on.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 11
All times Eastern
Los Angeles Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Sacramento Kings at New York Knicks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
Los Angeles Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Chicago Bulls at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Brooklyn Nets at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker), NBATV
Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
New vs. old
It's always fun to watch the up-and-coming teams take on the current behemoths of the NBA. Lucky for NBA fans they're going to get a taste of that on Saturday night when Joel Embiid and the 76ers take on Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Golden State is the heavy favorite, but it'll be fun to watch Embiid and rookie Ben Simmons try to figure out how to score against the likes of Draymond Green.
-
Curry pens Veterans Day essay
Curry addressed those who say that kneeling for the flag is disrespectful to the military
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 11
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Curry kicks ball into hoop from deep
Curry kicked in a long-range effort at the Warriors facility
-
Gobert calls 'dirty play' on Waiters
Waiters crashed into Gobert's knee as he dove for a loose ball during Heat vs. Jazz on Friday...
-
Irving exits, evaluated for concussion
Aron Baynes usually punishes the other team, but this time he accidentally caught Irving
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
Check back throughout the night for scores, updates and highlights from Friday's NBA games
Add a Comment