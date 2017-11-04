NBA games Saturday, scores, highlights: Warriors blow out Denver for fourth straight win
Highlights and updates from Saturday's NBA games
After a wild 12-game Friday night, Saturday's NBA slate was much tamer with only five matchups -- but some of the league's best teams were in action.
The Grizzlies took down the Clippers to start the day, and later the Timberwolves easily handled the Mavericks. In the nightcap, the Warriors won their fourth straight, a blowout over the Nuggets in Denver.
NBA scores for Saturday, Nov. 4
Memphis Grizzlies 113, Los Angeles Clippers 104 (box score)
Detroit Pistons 108, Sacramento Kings 99 (box score)
Minnesota Timberwolves 112, Dallas Mavericks 99 (box score)
New Orleans Pelicans 96, Chicago Bulls 90 (box score)
Golden State Warriors 127, Denver Nuggets 108 (box score)
Zaza runs the slow break
The Warriors and Nuggets were in a fast-paced, back-and-forth game ... and then this happened. Zaza Pachulia got the steal and decided to go coast to coast, being chased by the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic. Slow break in full effect.
Blake throws it down, but Grizz have last laugh
The Grizzlies beat the Clippers despite Blake Griffin's season-high 30 points. He also threw down this vicious dunk, which would have been another poster if Brandan Wright wasn't smart enough to get out of the way.
Wiggins takes the elevator up
When Andrew Wiggins goes up for a lob, he goes UP for a lob. Sheesh.
Runaway KAT
Karl-Anthony Towns knows how to trail a play. Taj Gibson waited patiently for the big man to come flying down the lane, then watched Towns drop the hammer.
Pistons catch Kings napping
Nobody matched up with Andre Drummond on the sideline out-of-bounds play, and Reggie Jackson made the Kings pay.
