NBA games Saturday, scores, updates, highlights: Steph Curry returns for Warriors
We've got the latest scores, highlights and news from an NBA Saturday
We've got seven NBA games on tap for the final Saturday of 2017, and there are some heavy hitters on the schedule. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.
NBA games for Saturday, Dec. 30
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Utah Jazz, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Steph Curry cleared to play
After missing 11 games due to a sprained ankle he suffered back on Dec. 4 against the Pelicans, Stephen Curry is expected to return to action Saturday night against the Grizzlies. He will do so on a minutes restriction, with Steve Kerr saying he hopes to keep Curry under 30 minutes. The Warriors were 9-2 in Curry's absence.
Insult to injury for Ron Baker
Anthony Davis got loose on the baseline, and as he made his move to the rim, Baker made the mistake of going up to try and challenge him. It ended with Davis cramming home a poster dunk while also crushing Baker with an elbow to the face that required stitches.
Donovan Mitchell soars for the alley-oop
Mitchell continued to impress in the first quarter against the visiting Cavs, as he cut backdoor for a high-flying alley-oop. This was some serious elevation.
Ish Smith gets fancy with the alley-oop
Out on the fast break with Andre Drummond in the first quarter, Smith broke out some fancy moves. Taking off at the free throw line, Smith flipped the ball up to himself with some distracting arm movements, then tossed an alley-oop to Drummond, who finished with authority.
Bismack Biyombo with the denial
Biyombo showed off his defensive abilities in the second quarter against the Heat, as he rose up to deny Jordan Mickey with the emphatic two-hand stuff.
LeBron the birthday boy
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a bit of a mini-slump, having lost three of their last four games. They'll look to right the ship as they face the struggling Jazz in Utah on LeBron's 33rd birthday.
And-ones
- Stanley Johnson will not play for the Pistons against the Spurs due to a hip injury.
- The league confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped out of bounds on his controversial game-winner vs. the Thunder.
- The Jazz announced Rudy Gobert (knee) will be out at least two more weeks after being re-evaluated.
- An MRI on Austin Rivers' achilles was reportedly negative, and he is expected to be day-to-day moving forward.
