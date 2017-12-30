NBA games Saturday, scores, updates, highlights: Steph Curry returns for Warriors

We've got seven NBA games on tap for the final Saturday of 2017, and there are some heavy hitters on the schedule. Keep checking back for the latest scores, highlights and updates from the night's games.

NBA games for Saturday, Dec. 30

All times Eastern

Steph Curry cleared to play

After missing 11 games due to a sprained ankle he suffered back on Dec. 4 against the Pelicans, Stephen Curry is expected to return to action Saturday night against the Grizzlies. He will do so on a minutes restriction, with Steve Kerr saying he hopes to keep Curry under 30 minutes. The Warriors were 9-2 in Curry's absence.

Steve Kerr said the plan is to keep Steph Curry under 30 minutes tonight, playing in 6 to 7 minute bursts. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2017

Insult to injury for Ron Baker

Anthony Davis got loose on the baseline, and as he made his move to the rim, Baker made the mistake of going up to try and challenge him. It ended with Davis cramming home a poster dunk while also crushing Baker with an elbow to the face that required stitches.

Donovan Mitchell soars for the alley-oop

Mitchell continued to impress in the first quarter against the visiting Cavs, as he cut backdoor for a high-flying alley-oop. This was some serious elevation.

Ish Smith gets fancy with the alley-oop

Out on the fast break with Andre Drummond in the first quarter, Smith broke out some fancy moves. Taking off at the free throw line, Smith flipped the ball up to himself with some distracting arm movements, then tossed an alley-oop to Drummond, who finished with authority.

Ish Smith gets fancy on the alley-oop dish to Drummond!#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/pJW4PN7MHU — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2017

Bismack Biyombo with the denial

Biyombo showed off his defensive abilities in the second quarter against the Heat, as he rose up to deny Jordan Mickey with the emphatic two-hand stuff.

Bismack Biyombo goes up for the denial and is fired up!@OrlandoMagic are ahead 71-60 in Q3.#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/sfIiEAksPr — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2017

LeBron the birthday boy

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a bit of a mini-slump, having lost three of their last four games. They'll look to right the ship as they face the struggling Jazz in Utah on LeBron's 33rd birthday.

And-ones