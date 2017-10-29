NBA games Sunday, highlights, updates, scores: Oladipo sinks Spurs with late 3

The Milwaukee Bucks won a matinee matchup with the Hawks to open Sunday's NBA schedule, and the action is just beginning.

Later on, the Magic will try to keep their dream start going when they take on the Hornets, the Cavaliers will hope the Knicks are the opponent to help them get back on track after two straight losses, and the Pistons will try to follow up their big win over the Clippers on Saturday night with a strong performance against the mighty Warriors.

Here's everything you need to know for tonight's action:

NBA scores for Sunday, Oct. 29

Victor Oladipo plays hero for Pacers

Oladipo has been off to a brilliant start in his first season with the Pacers, and it continued on Sunday against the Spurs. The dynamic guard finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and five assists, but most importantly, he hit the game-winning 3-pointer with just about 10 seconds to play. With the Pacers down by two and needing a bucket, Oladipo delivered a step-back triple which put them in front for good.

Oladipo delivers for the @Pacers & sinks the game winning 3!



IND finishes the game on a 24-12 run and defeat the @spurs at home, 97-94. pic.twitter.com/nGjQxec3pE — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2017

LeBron's Cavs try to bounce back

LeBron James told the media after a loss to the Pelicans that he wasn't worried about the Cavaliers slow start. Cleveland won three of its first four games of the season before back-to-back head-scratching losses to the Nets and Pelicans. A game against the lowly Knicks might be what James and Co. need to bounce back.

The Cavs will have Derrick Rose back as they take on the Knicks, with the point guard returning after missing the past four games.

Ty Lue says Derrick Rose will return from a four-game absence because of a sprained left ankle tonight https://t.co/UBdm3ygbpc — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 29, 2017

Fines, suspensions handed out for Warriors-Wizards incident



The NBA has finally handed down punishments to numerous players involved in the scuffle between the Warriors and Wizards on Friday night. Interestingly, Draymond Green, Bradley Beal, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who were all actually involved, were only issued fines. Meanwhile, Carrick Felix and Markieff Morris (who is currently injured), were suspended one game for leaving the bench. We have more details on the fines and suspensions here.

Draymond Green and Bradley Beal fight to the ground in the 2nd quarter pic.twitter.com/AEucXIeS8I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2017

Markelle Fultz out indefinitely

Back on Wednesday, the Sixers announced that Fultz would be sitting out at least three games with shoulder soreness. Now, though, the team has announced that he will be out indefinitely with "soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder." The team also stated that Fultz will be reevaluated in three weeks.

Greg Monroe out for two weeks

The Bucks were without their power forward on Sunday against the Hawks, and it appears they'll be without him for a few more weeks as well. According to head coach Jason Kidd, Monroe has been dealing with a calf issue, and it recently flared up.

Jason Kidd said in postgame that Greg Monroe will be out for two weeks. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) October 29, 2017