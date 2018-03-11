NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Anthony Davis posts first career triple-double
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Sunday in the NBA
Starting with a Raptors-Knicks matinee from MSG, we've got a full day of basketball on this NBA Sunday, with nine games on the docket. And we'll be right here all day long keeping you up to date on all the important action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, March 11
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 132, New York Knicks 106 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 109, Golden State Warriors 103 (box score) -- ABC
- Chicago Bulls 129, Atlanta Hawks 122 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 116, New Orleans Pelicans 99 (box score)
- Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets, 5 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (Gametracker) -- ESPN
Davis returns from injury, posts first career triple-double
Anthony Davis returned from a sprained ankle Sunday and he put on quite the show. On his 25th birthday, Davis put up his first career triple-double with 10 blocks. He was all over the floor all afternoon, but in the end his efforts weren't enough to keep off the Jazz. Davis finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks.
One of those blocks was an incredible feat of athleticism.
And he showed off some of his hops too.
Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio nearly posted a triple-double himself, leading the way for Utah with 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Towns leads Wolves to much-needed win
The Timberwolves needed a win in a big way Sunday. They were up against the Warriors and Minnesota was in serious danger of falling out of the playoffs if they continued their losing ways. However, Karl-Anthony Towns came through for them. He put up 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. This included the game icing bucket.
Hawks' Prince drops in 38
Taurean Prince had an incredible 38 points, seven assists, and six rebounds against the Bulls on Sunday. However, the Hawks came up short in a loss.
Jazz's Mitchell gets ridiculous
Donovan Mitchell made a ridiculous layup on Sunday against the Pelicans. It's stunning to think he made this shot.
Teague goes to the circus
Jeff Teague made a ridiculous circus shot through plenty of contact. How did he make this?
Ibaka sends it back
Serge Ibaka had to let the Knicks know that if they're going to go at the rim they need to listen for his foot steps. He sent this shot attempt back to the third row.
Valanciunas throws one down
Jonas Valanciunas threw down a hammer dunk over a poor Knicks defender. Sometimes it's just smarter to get out of the way.
Rose scores first bucket with Minnesota
Derrick Rose is back on a roster and Sunday he scored his first basket with the Timberwolves.
And-ones:
- Stephen Curry (ankle) will not be in the lineup for the Warriors against the Timberwolves
- Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable to return to the Pelicans' lineup for their game vs. the Jazz
- James Harden has a sore left knee and will likely sit out the Rockets' game against the Mavs
- Reggie Bullock missed Pistons' practice Sunday after being involved in a car accident, but suffered no serious injuries
- Kawhi Leonard will reportedly return to the Spurs lineup next week against the Pelicans
- Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday with a wrist injury.
- Al Horford is out Sunday with illness.
