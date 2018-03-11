NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Anthony Davis posts first career triple-double

Starting with a Raptors-Knicks matinee from MSG, we've got a full day of basketball on this NBA Sunday, with nine games on the docket. And we'll be right here all day long keeping you up to date on all the important action.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, March 11

All times Eastern

Davis returns from injury, posts first career triple-double

Anthony Davis returned from a sprained ankle Sunday and he put on quite the show. On his 25th birthday, Davis put up his first career triple-double with 10 blocks. He was all over the floor all afternoon, but in the end his efforts weren't enough to keep off the Jazz. Davis finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 blocks.

Anthony Davis (10 blocks) has set a new career-high and franchise record, and has recorded his first career triple-double. It is the first triple-double with blocks in the #NBA since Hassan Whiteside (2/5/16). #DoItBig — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 11, 2018

One of those blocks was an incredible feat of athleticism.

And he showed off some of his hops too.

Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio nearly posted a triple-double himself, leading the way for Utah with 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Towns leads Wolves to much-needed win

The Timberwolves needed a win in a big way Sunday. They were up against the Warriors and Minnesota was in serious danger of falling out of the playoffs if they continued their losing ways. However, Karl-Anthony Towns came through for them. He put up 31 points and pulled down 16 rebounds. This included the game icing bucket.

Hawks' Prince drops in 38

Taurean Prince had an incredible 38 points, seven assists, and six rebounds against the Bulls on Sunday. However, the Hawks came up short in a loss.

And for his 38th point...



AND 1. pic.twitter.com/1X7pOPnnR9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 11, 2018

Jazz's Mitchell gets ridiculous

Donovan Mitchell made a ridiculous layup on Sunday against the Pelicans. It's stunning to think he made this shot.

Teague goes to the circus



Jeff Teague made a ridiculous circus shot through plenty of contact. How did he make this?

Ibaka sends it back

Serge Ibaka had to let the Knicks know that if they're going to go at the rim they need to listen for his foot steps. He sent this shot attempt back to the third row.

Valanciunas throws one down

Jonas Valanciunas threw down a hammer dunk over a poor Knicks defender. Sometimes it's just smarter to get out of the way.

Welcome to your Kodak moment pic.twitter.com/pfeRKRrCtE — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 11, 2018

Rose scores first bucket with Minnesota

Derrick Rose is back on a roster and Sunday he scored his first basket with the Timberwolves.

D. Rose cleans it up for his first bucket in a @Timberwolves jersey!#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/LLucJDf9Qs — NBA (@NBA) March 11, 2018

