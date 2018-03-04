NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Davis-led Pelicans aim for eighth straight win
We have all the scores, top plays and news from Sunday's NBA action
There are seven games on the NBA slate for Oscar Sunday, with big names like Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo in action. We've got all the latest scores, highlights and updates from the day's games.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Sunday, March 4
All times Eastern
- Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Clippers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Davis tries to keep Pelicans' streak alive
Nobody has been playing better basketball over the past month than Anthony Davis, and he's led the Pelicans to seven straight wins. They'll look for No. 8 on Sunday against a Mavericks team that's been showing some grit after owner Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 for saying that losing was the team's best option.
And-ones:
- Kings center Willie-Cauley-Stein will not play against the Knicks on Sunday due to a back injury.
- Tyson Chandler will replace Alex Len as the Suns' starting center against the Hawks on Sunday. Chandler had missed the previous six games with a neck injury.
- Hawks guard Kent Bazemore is out for Sunday's game due to what the team describes as "maintenance."
