NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Davis scores 48 as Pels beat Knicks in OT

There are just four games on the docket on this NBA Sunday, but anytime Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the floor, there will be plenty to talk about.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 14

All times Eastern

Davis has huge game in Pelicans comeback

The Pelicans trailed by as many as 19 points on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, and then Anthony Davis happened. He put up a monster line of 48 points, 17 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and his contested layup with 3.5 seconds left sent the game to overtime.

Anthony Davis with the timely layup to tie the game and send it to OT!#DoItBig pic.twitter.com/ZLQ4MX9kKD — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2018

Cousins has a rough sequence

First DeMarcus Cousins had an awful turnover. Then, when he thought things couldn't get any worse, he got dunked on by Enes Kanter. Hey, at least the Pelicans won.

Heat win seventh straight

Miami continued to play some of the best basketball in the NBA with a comfortable win over the Bucks on Sunday -- their seventh straight. Goran Dragic led the team with 25 points, and Hassan Whiteside put up a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Watch out for the Heat.

Giannis threads the needle

A one-handed bounce pass through three defenders? Sure, why not. There's nothing Giannis Antetokounmpo can't do on the court.

Brogdon dunks on two defenders

Dunking on one player just wasn't enough for Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. He welcomed shot-blockers Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo onto his poster.

Reigning ROY went hard at the rim! 😮💪 pic.twitter.com/VxxycDo8bI — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 14, 2018

And-ones: