NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Grizzlies try to snap 7-game losing streak
Keep it right here for all you news, notes, scores, and highlights across the Association
After a busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slows down on Sunday with just three games on the docket -- two of which are afternoon affairs.
Let's get into it:
NBA Scores for Sunday, Nov. 26
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Brooklyn Nets at Memphis Grizzlies, 6 p.m. (GameTracker)
Grizzlies looking to get back on track
After a strong 7-4 start to the season, the Grizzlies have fallen apart over the past few weeks. Due in large part to an injury to Mike Conley, the Grizz have lost seven in a row, and are now tied for 11th in the Western Conference at 7-11. At home against the Nets on Sunday, Marc Gasol and Co. will be looking to get back on track with a very winnable game.
Quick hits
- Hassan Whiteside may not play for the Heat against the Bulls. Miami's big man is questionable due to knee sorness.
- Devin Booker is questionable for the Suns on Sunday. The young guard is dealing with inflammation in his toe.
- Milos Teodosic, one of the many Clippers lost to injury, will reportedly not be back before Christmas.
