NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Harden, Rockets beat Towns, Wolves

With only four games on the schedule, it was a nice relaxing NBA Sunday to dig into. There were plenty of notable names and teams playing with stakes involved.

A very injured Celtics team tried to survive against a Pelicans team that is fighting to to maintain their position in the playoffs. Stars like James Harden and Karl-Anthony Towns were in action as well, along with Damian Lillard.

Scores for Sunday, March 18

Wolves comeback falls short vs. Rockets

The Timberwolves nearly came all the way back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Rockets, but James Harden was just too much down the stretch. The NBA's leading MVP candidate put up 34 points, 12 assists and four rebounds as the Rockets won their fifth straight game.

Rose can still throw down

Did we accidentally get in a time machine and go back to 2008? Derrick Rose showed that he can still be explosive in the lane.

Green ejected after altercation

Gerald Green didn't like the way Gorgui Dieng pushed Chris Paul after the play, so he let Dieng know about it. He may have sent his message, but it earned Green an ejection from the game.

Things got a bit chippy in Rockets-Wolves 👀 pic.twitter.com/W8GUUc4sBd — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 19, 2018

Look out below

Anthony Davis had himself a game against the Celtics on Sunday, and things got off to a great start with this lob from Rajon Rondo.

Harden, Capela show off the chemistry

It's almost like they share the same brain. James Harden found Clint Capela on one of many alley-oops on Sunday.

Thunder snap Raptors' win streak

The Raptors have the top seed in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break. They came into Sunday on an 11-game winning streak, but Russell Westbrook and the Thunder managed to put an end to that. It was a fantastic game, but Westbrook hit the big shot late to win it.

Russ 💥 37p/14a/13r

5th straight TD pic.twitter.com/MUZQtfQmvE — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 18, 2018

Unfortunately, nobody could talk about the excellent game that took place, because chaos descended upon Toronto after Westbrook's shot. DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey were all ejected from the game before another second could tick off the clock. The Casey ejection might have been for something a fan said. It was not a good night for the refs and all the Raptors could do was laugh.

Kyle Lowry and Dwane Casey can only laugh as Casey gets T'd & tossed for someone else yelling at the referee pic.twitter.com/CYgIo840bm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 18, 2018

Blazers looking at 13 in a row

The Trail Blazers haven't lost a game since the All-Star break. They're known for making a push in the second half, but this season they've come out with a force that has pushed them far up the standings in the Western Conference. They'll look to push that force to 13 wins in a row.

Miles throws down huge slam

C.J. Miles threw down a monstrous slam dunk against the Thunder. This is gonna be a poster on a wall somewhere.

Bebe clears the lane

Lucas Nogueira found a wide open lane and took advantage of it to throw down a huge dunk.

