NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Harden, Rockets beat Towns, Wolves
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Sunday in the NBA
With only four games on the schedule, it was a nice relaxing NBA Sunday to dig into. There were plenty of notable names and teams playing with stakes involved.
A very injured Celtics team tried to survive against a Pelicans team that is fighting to to maintain their position in the playoffs. Stars like James Harden and Karl-Anthony Towns were in action as well, along with Damian Lillard.
Scores for Sunday, March 18
- Oklahoma City Thunder 132, Toronto Raptors 125 (Box Score)
- Pelicans 108, Celtics 89 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 129, Minnesota Timberwolves 120 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 122, Los Angeles Clippers 109 (Box Score)
Wolves comeback falls short vs. Rockets
The Timberwolves nearly came all the way back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Rockets, but James Harden was just too much down the stretch. The NBA's leading MVP candidate put up 34 points, 12 assists and four rebounds as the Rockets won their fifth straight game.
Rose can still throw down
Did we accidentally get in a time machine and go back to 2008? Derrick Rose showed that he can still be explosive in the lane.
Green ejected after altercation
Gerald Green didn't like the way Gorgui Dieng pushed Chris Paul after the play, so he let Dieng know about it. He may have sent his message, but it earned Green an ejection from the game.
Look out below
Anthony Davis had himself a game against the Celtics on Sunday, and things got off to a great start with this lob from Rajon Rondo.
Harden, Capela show off the chemistry
It's almost like they share the same brain. James Harden found Clint Capela on one of many alley-oops on Sunday.
Thunder snap Raptors' win streak
The Raptors have the top seed in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break. They came into Sunday on an 11-game winning streak, but Russell Westbrook and the Thunder managed to put an end to that. It was a fantastic game, but Westbrook hit the big shot late to win it.
Unfortunately, nobody could talk about the excellent game that took place, because chaos descended upon Toronto after Westbrook's shot. DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Dwane Casey were all ejected from the game before another second could tick off the clock. The Casey ejection might have been for something a fan said. It was not a good night for the refs and all the Raptors could do was laugh.
Blazers looking at 13 in a row
The Trail Blazers haven't lost a game since the All-Star break. They're known for making a push in the second half, but this season they've come out with a force that has pushed them far up the standings in the Western Conference. They'll look to push that force to 13 wins in a row.
Miles throws down huge slam
C.J. Miles threw down a monstrous slam dunk against the Thunder. This is gonna be a poster on a wall somewhere.
Bebe clears the lane
Lucas Nogueira found a wide open lane and took advantage of it to throw down a huge dunk.
And-ones:
- Norm Powell returned from an ankle injury Sunday.
- Jaylen Brown was out for the Celtics Sunday with a concussion.
- Kyrie Irving (knee) was out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
- Gary Harris will miss multiple games with a knee injury.
-
Raps-Thunder features three ejections
Dwane Casey was incorrectly tossed for a fan yelling at the referee during Sunday's loss to...
-
Rondo says Allen 'just wants attention'
Rajon Rondo went after Ray Allen for the excerpts that Allen wrote about him in his upcoming...
-
How to watch Blazers vs. Clippers
The Trail Blazers are trying to win 13 in a row. They'll have to survive a back to back to...
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves
The Rockets and Timberwolves meet up for an intriguing Western Conference showdown
-
Gentry says Davis doesn't get calls
Alvin Gentry seems fed up with how officials deal with his star big man in the paint
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...