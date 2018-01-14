NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Heat beat Bucks for seventh straight win
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Sunday's games
There are just four games on the docket on this NBA Sunday, but anytime Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the floor, there will be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 14
All times Eastern
- Miami Heat 97, Milwaukee Bucks 79 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Heat win seventh straight
Miami continued to play some of the best basketball in the NBA with a comfortable win over the Bucks on Sunday -- their seventh straight. Goran Dragic led the team with 25 points, and Hassan Whiteside put up a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Watch out for the Heat.
Giannis threads the needle
A one-handed bounce pass through three defenders? Sure, why not. There's nothing Giannis Antetokounmpo can't do on the court.
Brogdon dunks on two defenders
Dunking on one player just wasn't enough for Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon. He welcomed shot-blockers Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo onto his poster.
And-ones:
- Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said that James Harden could return from his hamstring injury as early as Thursday or Saturday.
- James Johnson was back in action for the Heat. He was suspended for their last game.
- Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson made public show of support for Lakers coach Luke Walton.
- Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.
-
How to watch: Rockets vs. Clippers
Rockets, Clippers each look to extend winning streaks
-
How to watch: Warriors vs. Cavaliers
The Warriors and Cavs will renew their rivalry after a controversial Christmas Day matchup
-
How to watch: Lakers vs. Grizzlies
The Lakers will look for their fifth straight win
-
How to watch: Spurs vs. Hawks
Spurs and Hawks heading in opposite directions this season
-
How to watch: Hornets vs. Pistons
The Hornets and Pistons will tip off a full day of hoops on MLK Jr. Day
-
How to watch Blazers vs. Wolves
The Wolves will look for their fifth straight win
Add a Comment