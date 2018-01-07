NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Lonzo helps Lakers end nine-game skid
We've got all the scores, highlights, news and notes from Sunday's action
There were only five games on the docket this Sunday, but some of the league's most exciting teams were in action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Jan. 7
- Miami Heat 103, Utah Jazz 102 (Box Score)
- New York Knicks 100, Dallas Mavericks 96 (Box Score)
- Phoenix Suns 114, Oklahoma City Thunder 100 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 111, San Antonio Spurs 110 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 132, Atlanta Hawks 113 (Box Score)
Lonzo, Lakers end nine-game losing streak
The Lakers got back on the winning track, thanks to 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Lonzo Ball. The Lakers had eight players who scored in double-figures and made a season-high 16 3-pointers to beat the Hawks in Los Angeles. The Lakers avoided tying the longest losing streak in franchise history.
McCollum wins game for Blazers
Damian Lillard didn't play, but C.J. McCollum had no problem filling in as the closer for the Trail Blazers. He hit a smooth floater to beat the Spurs on Sunday.
Westbrook gets another triple-double
Even though the Thunder lost badly in Phoenix, Russell Westbrook managed to put together yet another triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists -- including this lob to Steven Adams, who threw down the thunderous dunk.
Shabazz with the killer crossover
You win this round, Shabazz Napier. Bryn Forbes was left in the dust after this slick crossover.
Bender swats Westbrook
Russell Westbrook doesn't get blocked often, but Suns big man Dragan Bender got the best of him on this one.
Richardson hits game-winner for Heat
Talk about clutch. Josh Richardson caught the ball at the top of the key, hit Derrick Favors with a hesitation and then finished the layup with 5.1 seconds left to give the Heat a 1-point victory.
Donovan Mitchell with another highlight-reel slam
Every time Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell throws down a ridiculous dunk, we say, "there's no way he'll top that one." Well, he has done it again.
And-ones:
- The Spurs were without both Kawhi Leonard (shoulder strain) and Tony Parker (return from injury management) for their matchup with the Trail Blazers.
- Markelle Fultz, who hasn't played since Oct. 23, participated in full-contact 5-on-5 drills during 76ers practice on Sunday.
- John Wall is reportedly returning to Adidas, and will sign a five-year endorsement deal with the company.
-
