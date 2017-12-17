NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Cavaliers, Wizards break out old rivalry

This NBA Sunday features a light slate of games, but plenty of intriguing story lines. Let's dive right in.

NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 17

All times Eastern

Cavaliers and Wizards spark old rivalry

The Cavaliers and Wizards used to have one of the NBA's best rivalries. In the early days of LeBron James' career, his battles against Gilbert Arenas and the Wizards were exciting must-watch events. However, as time went on the rivalry died off in terms of national interest. Locally, however, many fans still care about winning this game and that makes it a little more fun than the average regular season matchup. This time around the Cavs got the edge over the Wizards.

LeBron James makes 'Equality' statement with sneakers

LeBron James has never been afraid to when it comes to social activism. On Sunday against the Wizards, he let his shoes do the talking, wearing the Nike LeBron 15 "Equality" mismatched colorway. As you'll see below, one shoe is black and the other is white with "equality" engraved in gold:

.@KingJames with some very special EQUALITY shoes for tonight's game in Washington D.C.#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/cf9vwUUOID — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) December 17, 2017

Reggie Bullock scores a career high and Andre Drummond cools him off

Reggie Bullock had a career high 20 points. Andre Drummond thought he needed to cool off

Andre Drummond cools Reggie Bullock down with water, after Bullock scores a career-high 20 PTS!#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/pP07Yz3a6s — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2017

Mario Hezonja scores career high 28 points

Mario Hezonja had a career high 28 points in the Magic's loss to the Pistons. He shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range.

Despite a career-high 28 points from Mario Hezonja, the Magic's fourth-quarter comeback fell just short in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/Bn4fQmZLjW — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 17, 2017

Steve Kerr updates on Draymond Green and Steph Curry

Draymond Green is angry about his injury while Steph Curry will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.

Steve Kerr on the lingering shoulder issue: "Draymond's not happy."

Update on Steph Curry at end of video pic.twitter.com/igg5D0p8bR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 17, 2017

Vince Carter says return to Toronto 'will happen'

Vicne Carter was asked about a possible return to Toronto before his career ends. He says it will happen.

Vince Carter oi rumors of Raptors interest this summer and an eventual return: "It'll happen." pic.twitter.com/ByIJvdRLRv — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 17, 2017

LeBron James goes full court on assist to Jeff Green

LeBron James caught the rebound and chucked it to Jeff Green. He followed it up with a dunk and the Cavs scored these two points without dribbling once.

Victor Oladipo skies for alley-oop

Victor Oladipo finished with 26 points including this lob finish.

Vince Carter gets cheers in Toronto

Vince Carter is making his first start of the season for the Kings. Toronto gave him a cheer in what could be his final game there in his career.

Proper applause for the Vintroduction pic.twitter.com/84dC6CE7KI — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) December 17, 2017

Andre Drummond hammers one down

Andre Drummond got out on the fast break and threw down a big dunk.

George Hill beats the buzzer from halfcourt

George Hill had to throw up a prayer before the end of the half -- and it was answered.

HILL FROM HALF COURT! pic.twitter.com/puvkmW9k8F — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 17, 2017

And-ones: