NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Cavaliers, Wizards break out old rivalry
Not many games, but still plenty of action and intrigue Sunday in the Association
This NBA Sunday features a light slate of games, but plenty of intriguing story lines. Let's dive right in.
NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 17
All times Eastern
- Sacramento Kings 93 Toronto Raptors 108 (box score)
- Orlando Magic 110, Detroit Pistons 114 (box score)
- Indiana Pacers 109, Brooklyn Nets 97 (box score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 106,Washington Wizards 99 (box score)
Cavaliers and Wizards spark old rivalry
The Cavaliers and Wizards used to have one of the NBA's best rivalries. In the early days of LeBron James' career, his battles against Gilbert Arenas and the Wizards were exciting must-watch events. However, as time went on the rivalry died off in terms of national interest. Locally, however, many fans still care about winning this game and that makes it a little more fun than the average regular season matchup. This time around the Cavs got the edge over the Wizards.
LeBron James makes 'Equality' statement with sneakers
LeBron James has never been afraid to when it comes to social activism. On Sunday against the Wizards, he let his shoes do the talking, wearing the Nike LeBron 15 "Equality" mismatched colorway. As you'll see below, one shoe is black and the other is white with "equality" engraved in gold:
Reggie Bullock scores a career high and Andre Drummond cools him off
Reggie Bullock had a career high 20 points. Andre Drummond thought he needed to cool off
Mario Hezonja scores career high 28 points
Mario Hezonja had a career high 28 points in the Magic's loss to the Pistons. He shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range.
Steve Kerr updates on Draymond Green and Steph Curry
Draymond Green is angry about his injury while Steph Curry will be re-evaluated on Tuesday.
Vince Carter says return to Toronto 'will happen'
Vicne Carter was asked about a possible return to Toronto before his career ends. He says it will happen.
LeBron James goes full court on assist to Jeff Green
LeBron James caught the rebound and chucked it to Jeff Green. He followed it up with a dunk and the Cavs scored these two points without dribbling once.
Victor Oladipo skies for alley-oop
Victor Oladipo finished with 26 points including this lob finish.
Vince Carter gets cheers in Toronto
Vince Carter is making his first start of the season for the Kings. Toronto gave him a cheer in what could be his final game there in his career.
Andre Drummond hammers one down
Andre Drummond got out on the fast break and threw down a big dunk.
George Hill beats the buzzer from halfcourt
George Hill had to throw up a prayer before the end of the half -- and it was answered.
And-ones:
- Orlando forward Aaron Gordon will not play against the Pistons due to a calf injury.
- Cavs coach Tyronn Lue will give Dwyane Wade and Tristan Thompson the night off Sunday against Washington.
- Zach Randolph and De'Aaron Fox will not play against the Raptors due to injury.
- Magic rookie Jonathan Isaac will make his return against the Pistons.
- CJ Miles will return Sunday, but Serge Ibaka will sit out due to a sore left knee.
