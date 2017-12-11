NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Celtics, Horford top Pistons in Detroit

After a very busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slows down a bit, with just six games on the docket for Sunday. 

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 10

All times Eastern

Celtics defeat Pistons on defense

The Celtics' matchup against the Pistons was not quite how everybody was expecting it to go. In a season where scoring is off the charts, it's rare to see teams struggle to score, but that's what happened. Boston and Detroit's defenses were incredible all game and kept key players like Kyrie Irving and Andre Drummond under wraps. In the end, Boston came out on top behind Al Horford's 18 points.

Semi Ojelye brings out the Euro step

This Euro step brought the Celtics off their feet from the bench.

Oh my, O.G. 

Early in the first quarter, the Kings lost the Raptors' O.G. Anunoby on the baseline, and the rookie made them pay. Taking the pass from DeMar DeRozan, the Anunoby rose up for a twisting reverse slam.

Victor Oladipo throws down monster slam

Victor Oladipo is having a great year, but he's always been an awesome in game dunker. Add this one to the highlight reel.

And-ones:

  • The Sixers and Robert Covington received good news on Sunday. Covington fell into the crowd on Saturday night against the Cavs, and stayed down for an extended period. Thankfully, the CT Scan and X-Ray were negative on Covington's back, and he just has a painful bruise
  • A knee issue will keep Marcus Morris is out for the Celtics on Sunday against the Pistons. He will also sit out their game Monday against the Bulls.
  • The Kings will be without both George Hill (personal reasons) at Willie Cauley-Stein (back) for their game against the Raptors. 
  • Jameer Nelson will sit out Pels-Sixers with an ankle injury.
