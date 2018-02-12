NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Celtics retire Paul Pierce's jersey
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Sunday in the NBA
It's time for another Sunday in the NBA, and with Raptors-Hornets getting things started a 1 p.m. ET, we've got over 10 hours of basketball lined up. It should be a fun day.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 11
All times Eastern
- Raptors 123, Hornets 103 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers 121, Boston Celtics 99 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 118, Detroit Pistons 115 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 121, New York Knicks 113 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics retire Pierce's jersey
The Boston Celtics raised Paul Pierce's jersey to the rafters on Sunday afternoon after their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Pierce's longtime rival, LeBron James. There was plenty of drama surrounding this day at one point, due to the Celtics plan to also honor Isaiah Thomas during the game with a tribute video. All of that had been settled, but as it turned out it didn't even matter, as Thomas is no longer on the Cavs.
Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Doc Rivers were all in attendance, but Ray Allen could not make it. Apparently he had other plans -- namely golfing with... George Lopez?
So far, so good for new-look Cavs
Well, it was only one game, but man did the Cavs look good. They blew out the Celtics in Boston (takeaways) in the debut of their four new players: George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood. LeBron finished with 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and certainly looked like he was having some fun out there.
Dipo with the 360
Well, that's one way to finish a fast break. First-time All-Star Victor Oladipo is getting his reps in for next week's dunk contest.
Kyrie shakes LeBron
The former teammates were matched up 1-on-1 early in the first quarter, and Kyrie Irving showed off his ability on the offensive end, shaking LeBron James for a baseline bucket.
J.R. with a rack attack
J.R. Smith has struggled this season, but he didn't struggle on this possession. Driving to the basket, he elevated for a ridiculous slam.
Valanciunas gets crafty as Raptors crush Hornets
The Raptors big man used a unique method to find his buddy Kyle Lowry for an open 3 against the Hornets. Stooping over, Valanciunas flipped the ball between his legs like a center in football.
The big man finished with 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting and nine rebounds as the Raptors once again looked dominant in their 20-point win over the Hornets. Toronto has now won five games in a row, all by at least 15 points.
And-ones:
- The Mavericks will be short-handed against the Rockets. Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Wes Matthews (back) and J.J. Barea (rest) are all out.
- Marco Belinelli reportedly plans to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers.
- Isaiah Thomas scored 22 points in his debut with the Lakers.
