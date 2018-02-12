NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Celtics retire Paul Pierce's jersey

It's time for another Sunday in the NBA, and with Raptors-Hornets getting things started a 1 p.m. ET, we've got over 10 hours of basketball lined up. It should be a fun day.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 11

All times Eastern

Celtics retire Pierce's jersey

The Boston Celtics raised Paul Pierce's jersey to the rafters on Sunday afternoon after their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Pierce's longtime rival, LeBron James. There was plenty of drama surrounding this day at one point, due to the Celtics plan to also honor Isaiah Thomas during the game with a tribute video. All of that had been settled, but as it turned out it didn't even matter, as Thomas is no longer on the Cavs.

Paul Pierce, along with his son, raise #34 into the TD Garden rafters! #ThankYouPaul pic.twitter.com/2n9k2agsQA — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2018

Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Doc Rivers were all in attendance, but Ray Allen could not make it. Apparently he had other plans -- namely golfing with... George Lopez?

So far, so good for new-look Cavs

Well, it was only one game, but man did the Cavs look good. They blew out the Celtics in Boston (takeaways) in the debut of their four new players: George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Rodney Hood. LeBron finished with 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and certainly looked like he was having some fun out there.

Dipo with the 360

Well, that's one way to finish a fast break. First-time All-Star Victor Oladipo is getting his reps in for next week's dunk contest.

Kyrie shakes LeBron



The former teammates were matched up 1-on-1 early in the first quarter, and Kyrie Irving showed off his ability on the offensive end, shaking LeBron James for a baseline bucket.

J.R. with a rack attack

J.R. Smith has struggled this season, but he didn't struggle on this possession. Driving to the basket, he elevated for a ridiculous slam.

Valanciunas gets crafty as Raptors crush Hornets

The Raptors big man used a unique method to find his buddy Kyle Lowry for an open 3 against the Hornets. Stooping over, Valanciunas flipped the ball between his legs like a center in football.

The big man finished with 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting and nine rebounds as the Raptors once again looked dominant in their 20-point win over the Hornets. Toronto has now won five games in a row, all by at least 15 points.

Six players score in double figures☑️

Knock down 18 threes☑️

Tie season high 35 team assists☑️#WeTheNorth 123 I #BuzzCity 103 pic.twitter.com/v0Z6vTj9U3 — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2018





And-ones: