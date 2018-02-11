NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Celtics to retire Paul Pierce's jersey
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Sunday in the NBA
It's time for another Sunday in the NBA, and with Raptors-Hornets getting things started a 1 p.m. ET, we've got over 10 hours of basketball lined up. It should be a fun day.
NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 11
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets, 1 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Celtics to retire Pierce's jersey
The Boston Celtics will raise Paul Pierce's jersey to the rafters on Sunday afternoon after their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Pierce's longtime rival, LeBron James. There was plenty of drama surrounding this day at one point, due to the Celtics plan to also honor Isaiah Thomas during the game with a tribute video. All of that had been settled, but as it turned out it didn't even matter, as Thomas is no longer on the Cavs.
And-ones:
- The Mavericks will be short-handed against the Rockets. Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Wes Matthews (back) and J.J. Barea (rest) are all out.
- Marco Belinelli reportedly plans to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers.
- Isaiah Thomas scored 22 points in his debut with the Lakers.
