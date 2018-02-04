NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Horford game-winner knocks off Blazers

On this NBA Sunday there aren't any big games going on that could possibly overshadow the NBA. Coincidentally every game today is a matinee affair.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 4

Horford knocks off Portland at the buzzer

Just when it looked like Damian Lillard and the Blazers were going to knock off the Celtics in Boston, Al Horford came through in the clutch with a huge fadeaway at the buzzer. That's one big win for Boston sports this Sunday. Anything else going on later?

Thunder look to snap losing streak

The Thunder have been struggling ever since they lost Andre Roberson for the season. His role as a defender isn't something that can easily be replaced and Oklahoma City has struggled to fill his role. The Thunder will spend Sunday trying to snap their losing streak in a matchup against the Lakers and get back to being one of the NBA's hottest teams.

Bazemore puts a dagger in the Knicks

Kent Bazemore put a dagger through the Knicks with this go ahead 3-pointer.

HE DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Z8CZhUKv2t — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 4, 2018

Horford throws down monstrous slam

Al Horford threw down maybe the best dunk of his entire:

LeVert throws down a huge dunk

Caris LeVert threw down a dunk so hard that he had to hang on the rim so he wouldn't fall.

Bledsoe slams home a matinee-style sunk

Some players don't tend to show much enthusiasm for early afternoon games. This dunk by Eric Bledsoe is a great example of that.

Jack's no-good, very-bad pass

Jarrett Jack is having a rough afternoon. This pass is just a good example of how rough that might be.

Best no look pass I've ever seen imo pic.twitter.com/TxNGe0rMyy — Matt Spendley (@mattspendley) February 4, 2018

And-Ones