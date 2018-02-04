NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Horford game-winner knocks off Blazers
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from NBA Sunday
On this NBA Sunday there aren't any big games going on that could possibly overshadow the NBA. Coincidentally every game today is a matinee affair.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 4
- Boston Celtics 97, Portland Trail Blazers 96 (box score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 109, Brooklyn Nets 95 (box score)
- Atlanta Hawks 99, New York Knicks 96 (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors 101, Memphis Grizzlies 86 (box score)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder 2 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns 3 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Horford knocks off Portland at the buzzer
Just when it looked like Damian Lillard and the Blazers were going to knock off the Celtics in Boston, Al Horford came through in the clutch with a huge fadeaway at the buzzer. That's one big win for Boston sports this Sunday. Anything else going on later?
Thunder look to snap losing streak
The Thunder have been struggling ever since they lost Andre Roberson for the season. His role as a defender isn't something that can easily be replaced and Oklahoma City has struggled to fill his role. The Thunder will spend Sunday trying to snap their losing streak in a matchup against the Lakers and get back to being one of the NBA's hottest teams.
Bazemore puts a dagger in the Knicks
Kent Bazemore put a dagger through the Knicks with this go ahead 3-pointer.
Horford throws down monstrous slam
Al Horford threw down maybe the best dunk of his entire:
LeVert throws down a huge dunk
Caris LeVert threw down a dunk so hard that he had to hang on the rim so he wouldn't fall.
Bledsoe slams home a matinee-style sunk
Some players don't tend to show much enthusiasm for early afternoon games. This dunk by Eric Bledsoe is a great example of that.
Jack's no-good, very-bad pass
Jarrett Jack is having a rough afternoon. This pass is just a good example of how rough that might be.
And-Ones
- Kyrie Irving will sit out Sunday with a quad injury.
- Marcus Morris is out Sunday with a hand issue.
- Tyler Cavanaugh (ankle sprain) and Ersan Ilyasova (illness) are both going to sit out Sunday.
- Greg Monroe will not play. He's still not officially signed by the Celtics.
- C.J. Miles is back in the rotation after a knee injury.
