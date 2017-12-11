NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Oladipo scores career-high 47 points

After a very busy Saturday night, the NBA schedule slows down a bit, with just six games on the docket for Sunday.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Dec. 10

All times Eastern

Victor Oladipo scores career high in huge win

The Pacers came back from double digits to force overtime and knock off the Nuggets. They did that behind Victor Oladipo and his career high 47 points. Oladipo was unstoppable and his 32 second half points led the Pacers back into the game. Once they got to overtime it was smooth sailing for the Pacers.

OLADIPO



Career-high 47 PTS (32 in the 2nd half/OT), 7 REB, 6 AST to lead the @Pacers comeback win against the @nuggets!#Pacers 126 / #MileHighBasketball 116 pic.twitter.com/ZksTIj74yt — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2017

Celtics defeat Pistons with defense

The Celtics' matchup against the Pistons was not quite how everybody was expecting it to go. In a season where scoring is off the charts, it's rare to see teams struggle to score, but that's what happened. Boston and Detroit's defenses were incredible all game and kept key players like Kyrie Irving and Andre Drummond under wraps. In the end, Boston came out on top behind Al Horford's 18 points.

Semi Ojelye brings out the Euro step

This Euro step brought the Celtics off their feet from the bench.

Oh my, O.G.

Early in the first quarter, the Kings lost the Raptors' O.G. Anunoby on the baseline, and the rookie made them pay. Taking the pass from DeMar DeRozan, the Anunoby rose up for a twisting reverse slam.

Victor Oladipo throws down monster slam

Victor Oladipo is having a great year, but he's always been an awesome in game dunker. Add this one to the highlight reel.

And-ones: