NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Thunder try to snap skid vs. Lakers

We've got all the scores, highlights and news from NBA Sunday

On this NBA Sunday there aren't any big games going on that could possibly overshadow the NBA. Coincidentally every game today is a matinee affair. 

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 4

Thunder look to snap losing streak

The Thunder have been struggling ever since they lost Andre Roberson for the season. His role as a defender isn't something that can easily be replaced and Oklahoma City has struggled to fill his role. The Thunder will spend Sunday trying to snap their losing streak in a matchup against the Lakers and get back to being one of the NBA's hottest teams.

And-Ones

