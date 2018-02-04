NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Thunder try to snap skid vs. Lakers

On this NBA Sunday there aren't any big games going on that could possibly overshadow the NBA. Coincidentally every game today is a matinee affair.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 4

Thunder look to snap losing streak

The Thunder have been struggling ever since they lost Andre Roberson for the season. His role as a defender isn't something that can easily be replaced and Oklahoma City has struggled to fill his role. The Thunder will spend Sunday trying to snap their losing streak in a matchup against the Lakers and get back to being one of the NBA's hottest teams.

And-Ones