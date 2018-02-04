NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, news: Thunder try to snap skid vs. Lakers
On this NBA Sunday there aren't any big games going on that could possibly overshadow the NBA. Coincidentally every game today is a matinee affair.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, Feb. 4
- Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics 12 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets 12 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks 12 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors 12 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder 2 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns 3 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Thunder look to snap losing streak
The Thunder have been struggling ever since they lost Andre Roberson for the season. His role as a defender isn't something that can easily be replaced and Oklahoma City has struggled to fill his role. The Thunder will spend Sunday trying to snap their losing streak in a matchup against the Lakers and get back to being one of the NBA's hottest teams.
And-Ones
- Kyrie Irving will sit out Sunday with a quad injury.
- Marcus Morris is out Sunday with a hand issue.
- Tyler Cavanaugh (ankle sprain) and Ersan Ilyasova (illness) are both going to sit out Sunday.
- Greg Monroe will not play. He's still not officially signed by the Celtics.
- C.J. Miles is back in the rotation after a knee injury.
Thunder vs. Lakers odds, simulations
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lakers vs. Thunder game 10,000 times
How to watch Lakers vs. Thunder
The Lakers will cap off a long road trip against the once again struggling Thunder
-
Report: Cavs won't fire Lue
The Cavaliers lost by 32 points to the Rockets on Saturday night
-
LeBron won't talk about potential moves
The Cavaliers were again embarrassed on national TV, losing by 32 to the Rockets
-
Report: Muhammad wants out of Minnesota
Muhammad has played sparingly this season and apparently wants out of Minnesota
-
Report: C's Smart available for first
The defensive-minded guard will be a restricted free agent this summer
