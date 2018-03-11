NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Pelicans' Anthony Davis back in lineup

Starting with a Raptors-Knicks matinee from MSG, we've got a full day of basketball on this NBA Sunday, with nine games on the docket. And we'll be right here all day long keeping you up to date on all the important action.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Sunday, March 11

All times Eastern

Towns, Wolves look for much-needed win

Due to their current three-game losing streak, the Timberwolves have slipped down to sixth place in the Western Conference, and are now just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-place Jazz. They're much in need of a win to get things back on track in the muddled playoff picture, but doing so will be difficult on Sunday. Not only will they be without Jimmy Butler, but the Warriors will be in town. Steph Curry won't be in the lineup, but this will still be a tough test for a Wolves team that is really struggling right now.

Pelicans' Davis will make return

Anthony Davis has been battling some injuries as of late, but a sprained ankle forced him to sit out a recent loss to the Wizards. On Sunday, the Pelicans big man returned to the lineup against the Jazz.

Ibaka sends it back

Serge Ibaka had to let the Knicks know that if they're going to go at the rim they need to listen for his foot steps. He sent this shot attempt back to the third row.

Valanciunas throws one down

Jonas Valanciunas threw down a hammer dunk over a poor Knicks defender. Sometimes it's just smarter to get out of the way.

And-ones: