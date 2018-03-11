NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Pelicans' Anthony Davis back in lineup
We've got all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Sunday in the NBA
Starting with a Raptors-Knicks matinee from MSG, we've got a full day of basketball on this NBA Sunday, with nine games on the docket. And we'll be right here all day long keeping you up to date on all the important action.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Sunday, March 11
All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 132, New York Knicks 106 (box score)
- Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- ABC
- Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans, 4 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets, 5 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m. (Gametracker) -- ESPN
Towns, Wolves look for much-needed win
Due to their current three-game losing streak, the Timberwolves have slipped down to sixth place in the Western Conference, and are now just 1 1/2 games up on the 10th-place Jazz. They're much in need of a win to get things back on track in the muddled playoff picture, but doing so will be difficult on Sunday. Not only will they be without Jimmy Butler, but the Warriors will be in town. Steph Curry won't be in the lineup, but this will still be a tough test for a Wolves team that is really struggling right now.
Pelicans' Davis will make return
Anthony Davis has been battling some injuries as of late, but a sprained ankle forced him to sit out a recent loss to the Wizards. On Sunday, the Pelicans big man returned to the lineup against the Jazz.
Ibaka sends it back
Serge Ibaka had to let the Knicks know that if they're going to go at the rim they need to listen for his foot steps. He sent this shot attempt back to the third row.
Valanciunas throws one down
Jonas Valanciunas threw down a hammer dunk over a poor Knicks defender. Sometimes it's just smarter to get out of the way.
And-ones:
- Stephen Curry (ankle) will not be in the lineup for the Warriors against the Timberwolves
- Anthony Davis (ankle) is questionable to return to the Pelicans' lineup for their game vs. the Jazz
- James Harden has a sore left knee and will likely sit out the Rockets' game against the Mavs
- Reggie Bullock missed Pistons' practice Sunday after being involved in a car accident, but suffered no serious injuries
- Kawhi Leonard will reportedly return to the Spurs lineup next week against the Pelicans
- Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday with a wrist injury.
-
-
-
-
