NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Raptors, Blazers look to extend win streaks

With only four games on Sunday's schedule, this should be a nice relaxing NBA Sunday to dig into. There are plenty of notable names and teams playing with stakes involved.

The Raptors will be going for 12 wins in a row with the Thunder coming to Toronto. A very injured Celtics team will try to survive against a Pelicans team that is fighting to to maintain their position in the playoffs. Stars like James Harden and Karl-Anthony Towns are in action as well along with Damian Lillard. This should be fun.

Scores for Sunday, March 18

All times Eastern

Raptors try for 12 in a row

The Raptors have the top seed in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break. While teams around them continue to slide due to injuries, the Raptors have managed to maintain not only their health but a level of consistency only seen from contenders.

Blazers looking at 13 in a row

The Trail Blazers haven't lost a game since the All-Star break. They're known for making a push in the second half, but this season they've come out with a force that has pushed them far up the standings in the Western Conference. They'll look to push that force to 13 wins in a row.

And-ones: