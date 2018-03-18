NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Raptors, Blazers look to extend win streaks
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Sunday in the NBA
With only four games on Sunday's schedule, this should be a nice relaxing NBA Sunday to dig into. There are plenty of notable names and teams playing with stakes involved.
The Raptors will be going for 12 wins in a row with the Thunder coming to Toronto. A very injured Celtics team will try to survive against a Pelicans team that is fighting to to maintain their position in the playoffs. Stars like James Harden and Karl-Anthony Towns are in action as well along with Damian Lillard. This should be fun.
Scores for Sunday, March 18
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors 1 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker )
Raptors try for 12 in a row
The Raptors have the top seed in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break. While teams around them continue to slide due to injuries, the Raptors have managed to maintain not only their health but a level of consistency only seen from contenders.
Blazers looking at 13 in a row
The Trail Blazers haven't lost a game since the All-Star break. They're known for making a push in the second half, but this season they've come out with a force that has pushed them far up the standings in the Western Conference. They'll look to push that force to 13 wins in a row.
And-ones:
- Norm Powell will return from ankle injury Sunday. Nobody on the Raptors will rest.
- Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics Sunday with a concussion
- Kyrie Irving (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday
