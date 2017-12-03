NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Spurs, Thunder square off in OKC

Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Association

Welcome back, friends. We've only got five games on this NBA Sunday, but there are a number of intriguing matchups on the docket. 

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2

All times Eastern

A Western Conference showdown in OKC

The Thunder finally got some positive feelings back after a nice win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. But in order to keep the good vibes going, they'll have to pass a big test against the visiting Spurs, who enter Sunday's game on a four-game winning streak. Last time these two played, the Thunder held a 23-point lead, but were unable to finish the job, and ended up losing by three. 

Quick hits:

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories