NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Spurs, Thunder square off in OKC

Welcome back, friends. We've only got five games on this NBA Sunday, but there are a number of intriguing matchups on the docket.

Let's get into it.

NBA Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2

All times Eastern

A Western Conference showdown in OKC

The Thunder finally got some positive feelings back after a nice win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. But in order to keep the good vibes going, they'll have to pass a big test against the visiting Spurs, who enter Sunday's game on a four-game winning streak. Last time these two played, the Thunder held a 23-point lead, but were unable to finish the job, and ended up losing by three.

Quick hits: