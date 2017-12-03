NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Spurs, Thunder square off in OKC
Keep it right here for all of the news, notes, scores, and highlights from around the Association
Welcome back, friends. We've only got five games on this NBA Sunday, but there are a number of intriguing matchups on the docket.
Let's get into it.
NBA Scores for Saturday, Dec. 2
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at New York Knicks, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at Miami Heat, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
A Western Conference showdown in OKC
The Thunder finally got some positive feelings back after a nice win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. But in order to keep the good vibes going, they'll have to pass a big test against the visiting Spurs, who enter Sunday's game on a four-game winning streak. Last time these two played, the Thunder held a 23-point lead, but were unable to finish the job, and ended up losing by three.
Quick hits:
- Lonzo Ball is dealing with calf tightness. The Lakers rookie did play Saturday night against the Nuggets and said he hopes to play against the Rockets.
- Andre Iguodala will not play for the Warriors against the Heat. He is dealing with a knee issue.
