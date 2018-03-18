NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights: Thunder end Raptors' win streak at 11 games
We have all the news, notes, scores and highlights from Sunday in the NBA
With only four games on Sunday's schedule, this should be a nice relaxing NBA Sunday to dig into. There are plenty of notable names and teams playing with stakes involved.
The Raptors will be going for 12 wins in a row with the Thunder coming to Toronto. A very injured Celtics team will try to survive against a Pelicans team that is fighting to to maintain their position in the playoffs. Stars like James Harden and Karl-Anthony Towns are in action as well along with Damian Lillard. This should be fun.
Scores for Sunday, March 18
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder 132, Toronto Raptors 125 (box score)
- Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans 6 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves 7 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers 10:30 p.m. ET (GameTracker )
Thunder snap Raptors' win streak
The Raptors have the top seed in the Eastern Conference and have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the All-Star break. They came into Sunday on an 11-game winning streak, but Russell Westbrook and the Thunder managed to put an end to that. It was a fantastic game, but Westbrook hit the big shot late to win it.
Blazers looking at 13 in a row
The Trail Blazers haven't lost a game since the All-Star break. They're known for making a push in the second half, but this season they've come out with a force that has pushed them far up the standings in the Western Conference. They'll look to push that force to 13 wins in a row.
Miles throws down huge slam
C.J. Miles threw down a monstrous slam dunk against the Thunder. This is gonna be a poster on a wall somewhere.
Bebe clears the lane
Lucas Nogueira found a wide open lane and took advantage of it to throw down a huge dunk.
And-ones:
- Norm Powell will return from ankle injury Sunday. Nobody on the Raptors will rest.
- Jaylen Brown is out for the Celtics Sunday with a concussion
- Kyrie Irving (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday
- Gary Harris will miss multiple games with a knee injury.
-
Raps-Thunder features three ejections
Dwane Casey was incorrectly tossed for a fan yelling at the referee during Sunday's loss to...
-
Rondo says Allen 'just wants attention'
Rajon Rondo went after Ray Allen for the excerpts that Allen wrote about him in his upcoming...
-
How to watch Blazers vs. Clippers
The Trail Blazers are trying to win 13 in a row. They'll have to survive a back to back to...
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Timberwolves
The Rockets and Timberwolves meet up for an intriguing Western Conference showdown
-
Gentry says Davis doesn't get calls
Alvin Gentry seems fed up with how officials deal with his star big man in the paint
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...