NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Clarkson, Lakers beat Knicks

The NBA is slowing down on this Sunday, with only four games on the docket. But with the Celtics, Knicks, Lakers and Spurs all in action, there should still be plenty to talk about.

Let's get into it.

NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20

All times Eastern

Dinwiddie hits game-winner

Talk about a tough shot. Spencer Dinwiddie won the game for the Nets on an almost impossible floater over Andre Drummond.

The clutch shot by Spencer Dinwiddie to lead the @BrooklynNets to the win!#WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/U7oQjuVQcm — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018

Clarkson leads Lakers to big win

Jordan Clarkson exploded off the bench for the second straight game for the Lakers, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists in a big win over the Knicks.

Kyrie has huge game, but not enough

Kyrie Irving was in rare form in his return for the Celtics, putting up 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it wasn't enough to lead his team to victory. Boston was stunned at home by the Orlando Magic, but Irving was still in the giving mood after the game.

Lonzo out, Ingram in for Lakers

Lonzo Ball is reportedly feeling better, but still not well enough to play for the Lakers. He'll miss his fourth straight game for the Lakers, who will also be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Brandon Ingram, who is nursing a sore ankle, is available to play.

LAL get good news with Brandon Ingram (ankle) being available to play today vs NYK (game about to start on @SpectrumSN), though KCP and Ball remain out. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 21, 2018

Super Mario

Somebody better put a body on Mario Hezonja, or else he'll end up doing this.

Mario Hezonja flies in for the putback slam!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/xtQ1ANHPHp — NBA (@NBA) January 21, 2018





And-ones: