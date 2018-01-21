NBA games Sunday, scores, highlights, updates: Clarkson, Lakers beat Knicks
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of Sunday's games
The NBA is slowing down on this Sunday, with only four games on the docket. But with the Celtics, Knicks, Lakers and Spurs all in action, there should still be plenty to talk about.
Let's get into it.
NBA scores for Saturday, Jan. 20
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 103, Boston Celtics 95 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Lakers 127, New York Knicks 107 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 101, Detroit Pistons 100 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers at San Antonion Spurs, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
Dinwiddie hits game-winner
Talk about a tough shot. Spencer Dinwiddie won the game for the Nets on an almost impossible floater over Andre Drummond.
Clarkson leads Lakers to big win
Jordan Clarkson exploded off the bench for the second straight game for the Lakers, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists in a big win over the Knicks.
Kyrie has huge game, but not enough
Kyrie Irving was in rare form in his return for the Celtics, putting up 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it wasn't enough to lead his team to victory. Boston was stunned at home by the Orlando Magic, but Irving was still in the giving mood after the game.
Lonzo out, Ingram in for Lakers
Lonzo Ball is reportedly feeling better, but still not well enough to play for the Lakers. He'll miss his fourth straight game for the Lakers, who will also be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Brandon Ingram, who is nursing a sore ankle, is available to play.
Super Mario
Somebody better put a body on Mario Hezonja, or else he'll end up doing this.
And-ones:
- Former Cavaliers coach David Blatt took a shot at his old team after their blowout loss to the Thunder on Saturday.
- The Hornets are reportedly interested in engaging the Knicks on Kemba Walker trade talks.
- According to reports, the Cavaliers are still pursuing a deal for DeAndre Jordan.
